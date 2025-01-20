Lauren Boebert And Matt Gaetz's Friendship Keeps Getting Weirder
Several celebs and politicians have expressed their hate of Matt Gaetz, but fellow right-wing politician Lauren Boebert has stayed friends with him even as both have encountered their own controversies. Boebert visited Gaetz in Florida in August 2022 and posted about the experience on X, formerly Twitter. That included photos of the pair speaking to a crowd and posing with members of law enforcement. The Colorado congress member also included a snap of her and Gaetz brandishing automatic weapons together for a photo op. Later that year, the politicians made headlines together when they opted to stay seated and not applaud when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to congress in December 2022. Their behavior ruffled some feathers, and people took jabs at them online.
Gaetz and Boebert received backlash for their unified response to Zelensky, and they also were heckled for supporting Donald Trump during his hush-money trial. The political allies went to New York for the proceedings in May 2024 and were impassioned as they lent support to the now-president. "We are here to stand with him as he stands up for you, the American people," Boebert told the press assembled outside the courtroom, per ABC News. Meanwhile, members of the crowd taunted her with chants of "Beetlejuice" — a reference to her scandalous theater incident. One person also held up a sign that read "Bootlickers" while Gaetz addressed the press.
Choosing to ignore the trolls, Boebert tried to make a cash grab by following Gaetz onto Cameo later that year. Her experience on the platform was short-lived, however, as she quickly deleted her account after some questioned it being a conflict of interest. Needless to say, the pair have a history of showing support for each other online.
They're close outside politics
Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz have often flaunted their friendship to drum up political support. When she announced in April 2024 that she would once again be running for congress, she posted a photo to X where Gaetz victoriously raised her arm as the pair stood together onstage. "Together, we are going to make America great again!" Boebert tweeted alongside the snap.
Later that year, Boebert returned the favor by heading down to Florida to support Gaetz as he ran in the state's primaries in August 2024. "Honored to rally with my friend @mattgaetz, today!" she wrote on X with a photo of the two speaking to a crowd. In addition to pictures from political events, she also shared candid shots the same month, including a selfie with Gaetz. "[M]y Congressional bestie!!" Boebert wrote alongside one. That pic was one of the rare times Boebert didn't wear her trademark glasses, showing how comfortable she is hanging with her best friend in politics. She's also bonded with Gaetz's wife, Ginger. The same day Boebert posted the glasses-less selfie with Gaetz, she shared a photo of her and his wife. "So happy to celebrate victory in FL-01 with my girl, @GingerLGaetz," the Colorado politician tweeted.
Boebert's support for Gaetz hit overdrive when Donald Trump announced in November 2024 that he would be tapping the then-congressman for attorney general. "America got even better today! Great choice, Mr. President!!" Boebert tweeted at the time along with a photo of her, Gaetz, his wife, and MAGA advocate Steve Bannon. That celebration did not last, as shortly after Trump announced him for AG, Gaetz was forced to remove himself for consideration when it became clear he would not have enough backing from Republican politicians.