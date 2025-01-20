Lauren Boebert And Matt Gaetz's Friendship Keeps Getting Weirder

Several celebs and politicians have expressed their hate of Matt Gaetz, but fellow right-wing politician Lauren Boebert has stayed friends with him even as both have encountered their own controversies. Boebert visited Gaetz in Florida in August 2022 and posted about the experience on X, formerly Twitter. That included photos of the pair speaking to a crowd and posing with members of law enforcement. The Colorado congress member also included a snap of her and Gaetz brandishing automatic weapons together for a photo op. Later that year, the politicians made headlines together when they opted to stay seated and not applaud when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to congress in December 2022. Their behavior ruffled some feathers, and people took jabs at them online.

Gaetz and Boebert received backlash for their unified response to Zelensky, and they also were heckled for supporting Donald Trump during his hush-money trial. The political allies went to New York for the proceedings in May 2024 and were impassioned as they lent support to the now-president. "We are here to stand with him as he stands up for you, the American people," Boebert told the press assembled outside the courtroom, per ABC News. Meanwhile, members of the crowd taunted her with chants of "Beetlejuice" — a reference to her scandalous theater incident. One person also held up a sign that read "Bootlickers" while Gaetz addressed the press.

Choosing to ignore the trolls, Boebert tried to make a cash grab by following Gaetz onto Cameo later that year. Her experience on the platform was short-lived, however, as she quickly deleted her account after some questioned it being a conflict of interest. Needless to say, the pair have a history of showing support for each other online.