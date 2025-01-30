Lauren Boebert's Leggy Look For Colorado Cold Case Update Is So Tasteless

When officers were recognized for solving a murder case that had been cold for nearly 40 years, Lauren Boebert took that opportunity to showcase her figure in a tiny dress. Using new DNA evidence, officers in Colorado were able to solve the 1985 murder of Roger Dean, which led to the killer being sentenced to 32 years in prison. Boebert wanted to acknowledge the police unit's work at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and presented them with a Congressional Recognition Award on January 29. "This case's closure after 40 years is a testament to your determination and expertise," Boebert said at the ceremony.

The gesture of recognizing the officers was well-intentioned, but the outfit she chose for the occasion was ill-timed. Boebert sported a form-sitting lavender minidress that had buttons down the front and a high hemline. In addition to showing off Boebert's killer legs, the tight-fitting number also hugged her frame and generously accentuated her curves as she presented a folded American flag to officers who worked the case. The inappropriateness of Boebert's wardrobe was most apparent when she stood with the officers and beside the victim's daughter, Tamara Dean Harney, at the ceremony. Harney wore a loose-fitting black dress for the solemn occasion.

Boebert took to Instagram to share a news clip of the Congressional recognition. Several followers were less concerned with the cold case being solved and more focused on the Congress member's appearance. "What a babe," one follower commented. Days earlier, Boebert had caused a stir for another risque wardrobe choice after meeting with members of the police force.