Lauren Boebert's Leggy Look For Colorado Cold Case Update Is So Tasteless
When officers were recognized for solving a murder case that had been cold for nearly 40 years, Lauren Boebert took that opportunity to showcase her figure in a tiny dress. Using new DNA evidence, officers in Colorado were able to solve the 1985 murder of Roger Dean, which led to the killer being sentenced to 32 years in prison. Boebert wanted to acknowledge the police unit's work at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and presented them with a Congressional Recognition Award on January 29. "This case's closure after 40 years is a testament to your determination and expertise," Boebert said at the ceremony.
The gesture of recognizing the officers was well-intentioned, but the outfit she chose for the occasion was ill-timed. Boebert sported a form-sitting lavender minidress that had buttons down the front and a high hemline. In addition to showing off Boebert's killer legs, the tight-fitting number also hugged her frame and generously accentuated her curves as she presented a folded American flag to officers who worked the case. The inappropriateness of Boebert's wardrobe was most apparent when she stood with the officers and beside the victim's daughter, Tamara Dean Harney, at the ceremony. Harney wore a loose-fitting black dress for the solemn occasion.
Boebert took to Instagram to share a news clip of the Congressional recognition. Several followers were less concerned with the cold case being solved and more focused on the Congress member's appearance. "What a babe," one follower commented. Days earlier, Boebert had caused a stir for another risque wardrobe choice after meeting with members of the police force.
Lauren Boebert will show off her legs on virtually any occasion
Backlash ensued online after Boebert wore a dress better suited for a nightclub when she met with the Douglas County Commissioners and Sheriff. On January 27, Boebert uploaded two photos to Instagram from the meeting. The diminutive politician rocked a black blazer and top with matching nylons, but it was her electric blue miniskirt that had people jumping into the comment section. "Dress like you're at work instead of heading to the bar. So inappropriate down right, classless," one Instagram user wrote. It's unclear if Boebert is "classless" or just clueless when it comes to formal wear, as she had ruffled feathers a week earlier with another revealing dress.
Boebert wore an inappropriate outfit at Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20 that caused a buzz online. A photo shared on X, formerly Twitter, showed the Colorado congressmember at the inauguration in a body-hugging sleeveless red dress. In the pic, Boebert was checking her makeup in a compact mirror while her toned legs and chiseled arms were on display. The revealing ensemble did not go over well with the right-wing politician's detractors. "Lol. Stay classy, Boebert," one X user tweeted. "Boebert looks like the h***er she is," another chimed in.
That, of course, was not the only time Boebert showed off her figure while supporting Trump. She sported a pair of gold Trump sneakers in June 2024 and posted photos to X. Along with a white MAGA hat, she wore a hip-hugging black minidress. Boebert lifted her legs to show off her kicks, and her followers were treated to an eyeful of her toned physique.