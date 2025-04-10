Strange Details About Tiger Woods And Vanessa Trump's New Romance
It's official for Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump, though you may have already guessed it. Yes, the pair has finally confirmed their romantic relationship after hinting they've been a couple for months. Though it's unclear how and where the pair first met, it's no surprise that they did, as the golf pro and former model live only 20 minutes away from each other in sunny Palm Beach, Florida. Not only that, but Woods' daughter Sam, 17, and son Charlie, 16, attend the same school as Vanessa's eldest daughter Kai, so the possibilities for the couple to have initially crossed paths are endless.
"They're a good match," a source revealed to Page Six. "They're level-headed, they like to avoid drama, they share a lot of the same values." Though Woods is Vanessa's first high-profile relationship since her divorce from Donald Trump Jr., she isn't letting his famous name get in the way of her feelings. "She's not starstruck by him. She'd date him even if he weren't famous," the source continued. "Fame doesn't interest her; that's what he [Tiger] likes best about her."
While the masses seem to like the happy couple, including Vanessa's former sister-in-law Ivanka Trump, their hard launch via Instagram left fans and followers with more questions than before. "I love Tiger but this post confuses me deeply," one comment read underneath the post. Here are the strange details about Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump's new romance.
The pair avoided public places and conversations to keep their romance under wraps
Though together since around Thanksgiving, and more than happy to be, Tiger Woods hoped to keep word of his new relationship under wraps for as long as possible. "He knew it would be a huge story when it came out and he didn't exactly love it," a member of his inner circle told Daily Mail. "But obviously Tiger dating a Trump is always going to make headlines, which is exactly what he wanted to avoid."
To keep their secret safe, the pair took some pretty extreme measures, including steering clear of public places so they wouldn't be pictured together. They even refrained from telling their closest friends about their budding romance, though it wouldn't be long before people began to talk about their connection. In fact, most of the rumors circulated around Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida, where both Tiger and Vanessa's children attend. "Benjamin is like a small community, and there's nothing that rich people like to do more than gossip about each other," the insider continued. "Frankly, I'm surprised that it was secret for so long."
Such speculation ultimately led Tiger Woods to admit to his relationship, as he would rather the information come directly from him than from another source.
The big reveal came with an unusual request
On March 23, 2025, Tiger Woods took to social media to confirm his relationship with Vanessa Trump. The golf pro posted a pair of images showcasing the couple looking cute and cozy together. "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side," Woods began to caption the Instagram post. "We look forward to our journey through life together."
However, it was the second part of this sentiment that left Woods' followers nothing short of baffled: "At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts," he wrote. With over three million followers on the platform, such a statement seemed both out of place and contradictory, and fans were sure to voice their thoughts on the matter in the comment section below. "Confused on how one requests privacy when making public announcements," one fan wrote. Read this caption 10 times and still trying to figure out what it means," another said.
Tiger Woods had to break the news to his ex-wife via an awkward phone call
It's no surprise that Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren still talk as the pair share two children together and therefore like to keep each other in the loop. Yet revealing his new love interest to his ex-wife was definitely not on the top of Woods' to-do list. However, he knew that such news would be better received coming from his lips rather than those of the tabloids. "Tiger knew it was going to get out eventually so he had to make the phone call to Elin before his love life ended up in the newspapers again," a friend of the golfing star shared with Daily Mail. "He's made this call before about other women – but never like this."
Though the phone call was short, it did not go without its fair share of awkwardness. Nordegren initially found the reveal of Tiger's new girl to be funny. "Her response at first was like, "Seriously? A Trump? For real?"' the insider continued. "She was more amused than anything." However, in the end, Nordegren accepted the news, even wishing the couple well before hanging up the phone. "She [Vanessa] likes the kids; they like her, so there was really no reason for any drama with Elin. It was more of a call so she didn't learn about it in the news."
News of the relationship left President Trump reminiscing about Vanessa and Don Jr.'s marriage
President Donald Trump, who awarded Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom back in 2019and has played golf with him multiples times, was more than happy to find out the athlete is dating Vanessa Trump. However, when asked to share his feelings on the couple in an interview, President Trump found himself instead reflecting on the relationship his son, Don Jr., had with Vanessa, expressing feelings of deep sorrow for the love that was lost.
"Vanessa and Don had a very good relationship," President Trump explained from the Oval Office. "They have five incredible children. All good athletes, all great students. The president then went on to share how upset he was when the news of Don and Vanessa's divorce first broke, as he did find the pair to be a good fit for one another (via New York Post). Yet, despite his feelings, President Trump wishes Tiger and Vanessa nothing but the best, urging fans and followers to respect their relationship and "just let them both be happy."