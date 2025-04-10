It's official for Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump, though you may have already guessed it. Yes, the pair has finally confirmed their romantic relationship after hinting they've been a couple for months. Though it's unclear how and where the pair first met, it's no surprise that they did, as the golf pro and former model live only 20 minutes away from each other in sunny Palm Beach, Florida. Not only that, but Woods' daughter Sam, 17, and son Charlie, 16, attend the same school as Vanessa's eldest daughter Kai, so the possibilities for the couple to have initially crossed paths are endless.

"They're a good match," a source revealed to Page Six. "They're level-headed, they like to avoid drama, they share a lot of the same values." Though Woods is Vanessa's first high-profile relationship since her divorce from Donald Trump Jr., she isn't letting his famous name get in the way of her feelings. "She's not starstruck by him. She'd date him even if he weren't famous," the source continued. "Fame doesn't interest her; that's what he [Tiger] likes best about her."

While the masses seem to like the happy couple, including Vanessa's former sister-in-law Ivanka Trump, their hard launch via Instagram left fans and followers with more questions than before. "I love Tiger but this post confuses me deeply," one comment read underneath the post. Here are the strange details about Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump's new romance.