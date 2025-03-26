Tiger Woods And Vanessa Trump Hinted They're A Couple (& No One Noticed)

Who knew Tiger Woods was this deep in Trumpworld? Sure, he had that big White House moment that probably annoyed Elon Musk to no end, but now he's reportedly dating Vanessa Trump — Donald Trump Jr.'s wife of 12 years and mother of his five kids. And while they haven't made anything official (who knows if they ever will?) their actions are doing all the talking. The real kicker? They were dropping hints before anyone even realized they were a thing.

Rumors about Woods and Vanessa's romance started swirling in early March 2025, with sources claiming that their common thread is their two kids — Kai Trump and Charlie Woods — both of whom are golf rising stars. The Daily Mail, which first broke the news, pointed out that Tiger and Vanessa are practically neighbors in Florida, and their eldest kids, along with Tiger's daughter Sam Alexis Woods, all attend The Benjamin School. Apparently, their romance kicked off before Thanksgiving 2024, yet somehow, they managed to keep it under the radar. We don't know about you, but that's pretty impressive! But once the gossip mill kicked into gear, eagle-eyed fans pieced things together fast. As it turns out, Vanessa was spotted at the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational in February, where Kai competed. Plus, not only did she arrive together with both Kai and Woods, but Kai was decked out in gear from Woods' clothing line — a quiet but telling flex.

Sources insist it's all "casual," per People, but considering how well they've kept things under wraps, it's clear they're being very careful. Whether they're just dodging the public eye or keeping their tryst on the down low until it's serious, one thing's for sure — this romance isn't as random as it seems. Woods might not be full MAGA, but he's definitely more Trump-adjacent than anyone expected.