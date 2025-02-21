Donald Trump's Big White House Moment With Tiger Woods Is Sure To Put A Knife In You Know Who
Even before securing a second term, Donald Trump had been rounding up new besties and cronies like America's future depended on it. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.? Scooped up. Elon Musk? Practically his MAGA sidekick, with the Tesla founder proudly flaunting his Trump fandom to anyone who'd listen. But if Musk thought he was Trump's ride-or-die, the president's latest outing with Tiger Woods might have left him seething.
In case you missed it, Trump is enthusiastically celebrating Black History Month — despite his blatant pushback on DEI policies. Whether he believes a word of what he says is up for debate, but he sure knows how to put on a show. His big reveal? Woods — introduced as his guest of honor. "We pay tribute to the generations of Black legends, champions, warriors, and patriots who helped drive our country forward to greatness," Trump declared. "One of the big reasons I'm president today is because of the Black vote... We're going to make America greater than ever before — we're going to do it together. We're going to be fighting long and hard for Black Americans and all Americans."
What's especially interesting, though, was Trump beaming — full teeth, all smiles — as he introduced Woods to the crowd — a warmth Musk has probably never experienced. Sure, the DOGE enthusiast loves to flaunt his connection to Trump, but the president barely acknowledges it unless it benefits him. Meanwhile, Woods got the VIP treatment. And Musk? Nowhere in sight. If the SpaceX CEO had been in the room, odds are he'd have found a way to steal the spotlight — or at least sulk in the corner, wondering where his invite went.
Is Elon Musk about to lose his BFF status with Trump?
With how much Elon Musk loves flaunting his closeness to Donald Trump, it wouldn't be a stretch to think he's a little jealous of Trump's fondness for Tiger Woods. After all, Woods received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump himself back in 2019 — something Musk has yet to get (and if we're being honest, may never).
But apparently, Musk has nothing to worry about. According to the president, their friendship is rock solid, despite reports that Trump is getting sick of Musk. "Oh, I see it [the rumors] all the time. They tried it, then they stopped. That was — they have many different things, hatred," he told Sean Hannity in a Fox News interview. Musk, for his part, seems genuinely bothered by the speculation, reportedly calling Trump to express concern over how the media is trying to "drive them apart." But Trump claims he told Musk everything's fine. "I say, it's just so obvious. They're so bad at it. I used to think they were good at it. They're actually bad at it, because if they were good at it, I'd never be president because I think nobody in history has ever gotten more bad publicity than me," he added — whatever that means.
And while Musk might feel a little left out seeing Trump fawn over Woods, he's probably not losing sleep over it. Even if their bromance fizzles out, Musk has already reaped the benefits, with reports suggesting he's raked in billions just by waving the MAGA flag. And in Trump's world, that's the real prize — affection is fleeting, but financial gain? Now, that's forever.