Donald Trump's Big White House Moment With Tiger Woods Is Sure To Put A Knife In You Know Who

Even before securing a second term, Donald Trump had been rounding up new besties and cronies like America's future depended on it. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.? Scooped up. Elon Musk? Practically his MAGA sidekick, with the Tesla founder proudly flaunting his Trump fandom to anyone who'd listen. But if Musk thought he was Trump's ride-or-die, the president's latest outing with Tiger Woods might have left him seething.

In case you missed it, Trump is enthusiastically celebrating Black History Month — despite his blatant pushback on DEI policies. Whether he believes a word of what he says is up for debate, but he sure knows how to put on a show. His big reveal? Woods — introduced as his guest of honor. "We pay tribute to the generations of Black legends, champions, warriors, and patriots who helped drive our country forward to greatness," Trump declared. "One of the big reasons I'm president today is because of the Black vote... We're going to make America greater than ever before — we're going to do it together. We're going to be fighting long and hard for Black Americans and all Americans."

What's especially interesting, though, was Trump beaming — full teeth, all smiles — as he introduced Woods to the crowd — a warmth Musk has probably never experienced. Sure, the DOGE enthusiast loves to flaunt his connection to Trump, but the president barely acknowledges it unless it benefits him. Meanwhile, Woods got the VIP treatment. And Musk? Nowhere in sight. If the SpaceX CEO had been in the room, odds are he'd have found a way to steal the spotlight — or at least sulk in the corner, wondering where his invite went.