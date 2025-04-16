This Is Why Rachael Ray Doesn't Have Any Children

Rachael Ray has a long list of titles, but Mom isn't one of them. She has been a mainstay in our homes for decades, teaching us how to cook simple meals through books and TV shows. And that's why she doesn't have any children. Her days are too busy as it is. Luckily, Ray's longtime husband, John Cusimano, was on the same page. By their own admission, Ray and Cusimano have a pretty strange marriage — but that's exactly what they were after.

Because she has an unconventional career, Ray needed a partner who was on board with its demands. And Cusimano was that person. "I am very wildly, wildly, wildly lucky that I have my husband," she said in an October 2024 episode of her podcast, "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead." "But he understands I need my space. He needs his space." That liberty and independence from each other have allowed Ray to take her career further. "I thought this person could be a true partner in what I believe in and helping people and building, not a business, but a community," she said in a later episode.

Their relationship dynamics were shaped by their circumstances. They met when they were in their 30s and tied the knot when they were almost 40. They already had careers and lives of their own by then. "We're very good with giving each other space to work on our passions," Ray told People. With such a well-oiled system in place, Ray and Cusimano never felt they could fit kids in it.

