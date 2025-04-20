All The Signs Kortney & Dave Wilson From HGTV's Masters Of Flip Wouldn't Last

Even before Kortney Wilson and Dave Wilson rose to prominence through HGTV's "Master of Flip," they already had a lot in common. Both Canadians, they met in Nashville while pursuing their passion for music. They hit it off right away and went on to marry, have three children, and star on a popular show. It sounded too perfect to be true — maybe because it was. In 2019, they announced they were joining the list of HGTV stars whose marriages ended in divorce.

The news caught fans by surprise. "When I heard Kourtney and Dave Wilson got divorced, I was shocked. They always seemed to get along on their show and didn't have any real disagreements on camera," one Reddit user observed. But the signs had been there all along. By their own admission, Kortney and Dave have very different personalities. Although their differences were good for the show in some respects, they often created tension at home.

While the Wilsons weren't the only HGTV stars with strange aspects to their marriages, they ultimately couldn't make it work. Their issues persisted in their co-parenting journey. "While I witnessed a beautiful co-parenting experience with a friend earlier this week, it's certainly not that way for me and can quite literally be exhausting," Kortney wrote in a 2024 Instagram post. In 2021, Dave even helped his oldest son fight for emancipation from Kortney, citing he was "miserable and unhappy" living with her, Scoop Nashville reported. It's a sad way to end a decades-long relationship, but the red flags were there.

