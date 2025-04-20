What Happened To Jessica Randolph From HGTV's Masters Of Flip?
Jessica Randolph has been very busy since she co-starred on HGTV's "Masters of Flip," which centered on home renovation in Nashville. If you recall, Randolph enjoyed a brief stint on the show, starring alongside Dave Wilson and Kortney Wilson. Randolph, who was working as a design assistant at the time, only appeared in seven episodes, but she made a lasting impact on viewers. "Jessica, you are so beautiful. The only reason I watch Masters of flop, is because of you," commented one YouTube fan. "Omg Jessica? I fell in luv soon as I saw u lots episodes back of masters of flip?" wrote another.
"Masters of Flip" has been off the air since 2019, but Randolph has used every second of her time to nurture and cultivate her personal life. Fans may remember that Randolph had her first child with her husband, Josh, shortly before the show was canceled. Her co-star Kortney even made an adorable birth announcement for her family on Facebook. "He's here! Jessica and her husband Josh, welcomed their first child, Charles Wilder Randolph into the world," posted Kortney alongside the new parents and their newborn, Charles. "Happy and healthy and BIG. 9lbs, 6ounces." By 2023, Jessica and Josh were the proud parents of three little ones, and they were busy doing their first family photoshoot.
Personal life aside, Randolph has made some major boss moves with her regular job — and none of them center around the glitzy world of television.
Jessica Randolph still works in real estate
Jessica Randolph was introduced to the world as a bright-eyed real estate assistant, but the (non) shady HGTV star has delved deeper into the world of real estate. She's now a certified real estate agent who utilizes her broad expertise in a variety of ways.
In November 2022, for example, Randolph launched her "How To Buy A House" podcast, which, if you couldn't guess, gives listeners a step-by-step breakdown of the home-buying process. "Now you can hear all of my golden nuggets from all across the globe," she wrote on her introductory Instagram post that same month. "I'll be interviewing homeowners, the top realtors in the country, and covering all the hot real estate topics."
Randolph also joined The Nashville Perspective, along with three other real estate experts. The group, according to its website, is "a strategic partnership of four professionals with nearly 50 years of experience, advising and serving Tennessee with all of their real estate needs." In March 2025, the group announced its return with a photo of Randolph posing with her teammates. "Our diverse expertise caters to a wide range of clients, including investors, developers, luxury residential clients, and first-time home buyers," read the Instagram caption. "Whether you're looking to invest, develop, or find your dream home, we've got you covered."