What Happened To Jessica Randolph From HGTV's Masters Of Flip?

Jessica Randolph has been very busy since she co-starred on HGTV's "Masters of Flip," which centered on home renovation in Nashville. If you recall, Randolph enjoyed a brief stint on the show, starring alongside Dave Wilson and Kortney Wilson. Randolph, who was working as a design assistant at the time, only appeared in seven episodes, but she made a lasting impact on viewers. "Jessica, you are so beautiful. The only reason I watch Masters of flop, is because of you," commented one YouTube fan. "Omg Jessica? I fell in luv soon as I saw u lots episodes back of masters of flip?" wrote another.

"Masters of Flip" has been off the air since 2019, but Randolph has used every second of her time to nurture and cultivate her personal life. Fans may remember that Randolph had her first child with her husband, Josh, shortly before the show was canceled. Her co-star Kortney even made an adorable birth announcement for her family on Facebook. "He's here! Jessica and her husband Josh, welcomed their first child, Charles Wilder Randolph into the world," posted Kortney alongside the new parents and their newborn, Charles. "Happy and healthy and BIG. 9lbs, 6ounces." By 2023, Jessica and Josh were the proud parents of three little ones, and they were busy doing their first family photoshoot.

Personal life aside, Randolph has made some major boss moves with her regular job — and none of them center around the glitzy world of television.

