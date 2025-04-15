Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Shapeless Collared Dress Doesn't Do Her Slim Figure Any Favors
Add another dress to the list of Sarah Huckabee Sanders outfits that didn't work, as she just keeps rolling out the looks that fail to showcase her weight loss in a flattering way. On April 15, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins uploaded an Instagram carousel of pics taken at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion. The post celebrated an initiative by Sanders to ban people in Arkansas from buying junk food with food stamps. In the first slide of the post, Rollins and Sanders embraced in front of a basket of fruit and vegetables, and the pic offered a glimpse of the governor's ill-fitting green dress. The fourth slide gave an eyeful of the high-collared number with a split neckline, but it wasn't the top of the dress that was the issue. In a group shot of multiple women standing together, Sanders' dress was shapeless around her waist, and the piece looked to just be draped over her figure.
More footage of Sanders in the amoeba-shaped outfit was uploaded to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a video from the event and a snap posted by another attendee. That picture showed how unbecoming the green number was on the former White House press secretary, as it completely masked her slim frame. That wasn't the only poor wardrobe choice she made that day.
Sanders wore another ill-fitting outfit in an Instagram video she uploaded discussing the junk food-food stamps initiative. For the vid, she sported another shapeless number, which featured a floral print and was somehow even baggier than the green dress. Fashion blunders seemed to haunt Sanders in the weeks leading up to that debacle.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders chooses dresses that are too loose or too tight
Just a week prior to completely missing the mark with her shapeless collared outfit, Sarah Huckabee Sanders rocked a skin-tight strapless dress that did not do her figure any favors. Even when she opted for a more body-hugging look to show off her weight loss, the results were mixed at best. In an April 7 post on her Instagram Stories, Sanders was pictured wearing a strapless floral-print dress and posing next to a man in a tuxedo at a black-tie affair. Unfortunately for the governor, the dress wrapped a little too tightly around her chest and created skin folds.
Sanders' dresses often appear to be either too tight or too shapeless. She uploaded an Instagram photo dump on January 21 after attending inauguration festivities. The lead image showed the governor posing with her husband in a blue dress that gave off wrapping paper-chic vibes. That blue number had an off-the-shoulder look with medium-length sleeves that were finished with frills at the bottom. The top of Sanders' dress actually wasn't that offensive; the frumpy waist and giant ill-fitting skirt were the sections that offended sartorial sensibilities. That dress hung limply on Sanders' toned-up figure and was in dire need of tailoring. Sanders seemed at a loss to find a gown that gracefully highlighted her newly toned figure. One person in the comment section mentioned her impressive weight loss, while another insisted it was due to taking Ozempic.