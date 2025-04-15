Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Shapeless Collared Dress Doesn't Do Her Slim Figure Any Favors

Add another dress to the list of Sarah Huckabee Sanders outfits that didn't work, as she just keeps rolling out the looks that fail to showcase her weight loss in a flattering way. On April 15, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins uploaded an Instagram carousel of pics taken at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion. The post celebrated an initiative by Sanders to ban people in Arkansas from buying junk food with food stamps. In the first slide of the post, Rollins and Sanders embraced in front of a basket of fruit and vegetables, and the pic offered a glimpse of the governor's ill-fitting green dress. The fourth slide gave an eyeful of the high-collared number with a split neckline, but it wasn't the top of the dress that was the issue. In a group shot of multiple women standing together, Sanders' dress was shapeless around her waist, and the piece looked to just be draped over her figure.

More footage of Sanders in the amoeba-shaped outfit was uploaded to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a video from the event and a snap posted by another attendee. That picture showed how unbecoming the green number was on the former White House press secretary, as it completely masked her slim frame. That wasn't the only poor wardrobe choice she made that day.

Sanders wore another ill-fitting outfit in an Instagram video she uploaded discussing the junk food-food stamps initiative. For the vid, she sported another shapeless number, which featured a floral print and was somehow even baggier than the green dress. Fashion blunders seemed to haunt Sanders in the weeks leading up to that debacle.

