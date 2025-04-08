Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Skin-Tight Strapless Dress Doesn't Do Her Figure Any Favors
Sarah Huckabee Sanders has enjoyed considerable weight loss in recent years, but that has also led to her occasionally opting for unflattering outfits. On April 7, Sanders reposted a snap taken during a black tie affair to her Instagram Stories. The governor of Arkansas was pictured posing alongside a man in a tuxedo while rocking a strapless true blue dress with floral patterns. She accessorized with a pair of large earrings and had her hair styled in light curls. While she flashed a giant smile for the camera, unfortunately for Sanders, the dress — which was not helped by her posture — did not provide much to smile about. The body-hugging number was cinched at the waist and wrapped tightly around her upper body. As she leaned next to the man in the pic, the dress bunched in the midsection, and the snug bodice left unbecoming folds of skin around her chest and armpit regions. This wasn't the first time Sanders' attempt to flaunt her newly slim figure backfired.
While attending the 2025 Super Bowl, the politician wore a white blouse and red skirt combo, along with knee-high boots. The color scheme was to support the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game. Sanders uploaded pics from the Super Bowl to X, formerly Twitter, as she posed alongside Donald Trump in a box suite. The Chiefs-themed color combo may have been cute, but Sanders was roasted in the replies, where people pointed out that her weight loss had caused the skin around her knees to fold between the skirt hem and the top of her knee-highs. In the weeks prior to that, Sanders' wardrobe selection was filled with hits and misses.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders' unflattering inauguration looks
A few weeks after the Super Bowl wardrobe debacle, Sanders showed off her weight loss in a far more flattering ensemble. When she attended an Arkansas HBCU event in mid-February, she opted for a full-sleeved white blouse and a long leather skirt with buttons running down the front and a high slit. The skirt's slit allowed the governor's legs to be exposed as she sat down, and unlike when she wore the knee-high boots, her legs looked flawless.
Prior to that, Huckabee chose multiple ill-fitting outfits for Donald Trump's inauguration festivities. A couple of the looks she wore during the multi-day affair gave the impression that the politician should look to hire a stylist (or fire her current one). On January 20, Sanders uploaded an Instagram picture where she posed in a pale gold dress with floral appliques while standing next to her husband. The number had a one-shoulder neckline and tightly hugged her waist, which caused the material to create folds around her midsection.
That gown was chic in comparison to the true blue-colored one she also wore during the inauguration events. She posted an Instagram photo in the dress on January 21 as part of a carousel recapping her time in Washington, D.C. The gown had a high neckline and mid-length sleeves trimmed with ruffles. Whereas other ill-chosen outfits perhaps fit Sanders too tightly, this piece looked loosely draped on her figure. The color, fabric, and fit of the gown gave an impression of wrapping paper. One Instagrammer commented on Sanders' impressive weight loss, and another suggested it was due to taking Ozempic.