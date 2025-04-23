What Happened To Heather Locklear?

"Melrose Place" star Heather Locklear staked her claim as one of the most popular actors of the '80s and '90s — but where is she now?

Although Locklear — who's dealt with tragedy in her life — was once one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, her life took a turn near the end of the 2010s. According to ET, Locklear enrolled in rehab in 2019 — one year after she was arrested for domestic violence — in a bid to avoid jail time. She'd also been accused of attacking multiple police officers. "Ms. Locklear was uncooperative with the deputies and actually battered three of our deputies," said the Ventura County Sheriff's Department. "[Locklear] had claimed that she was injured prior to our arrival, although we did not see any evidence of it. Out of an abundance for caution, she was transported to a local hospital where she was evaluated prior to being booked into jail. She posted $20,000 bail and was released."

Advertisement

By December 2024, however, it seems that Locklear, who's also struggled with substance use throughout her life, was on a much better path. According to In Touch, the "Spin City" star, who hadn't landed much work in the preceding years, had been eager to jump back into the swing of things. "Heather got back to work this year and she seems to have beaten back her demons in the process," revealed an insider. "What's even clearer is that she knows she has an uphill battle and she knows she still has to prove her viability to the industry and she's starting that process basically from zero." The source also revealed that, despite her tarnished reputation, Locklear planned, in part, to capitalize on '90s nostalgia — but did it work?

Advertisement