Usha Vance's Latest Shoe Choice Is So Off, It Deserves Its Own Apology Statement

Usha Vance has made some daring outfit choices that have missed that mark, and that was the case when the Ohio State Buckeyes visited the White House. The occasion was to celebrate the Buckeyes winning the college football championship, and both the second lady and JD Vance were given custom jerseys from the team — it was especially memorable for the vice president, as OSU is his alma mater. Taking to Instagram on April 16, Usha uploaded photos of the event. The first slide showed her holding a red No. 2 jersey and her husband holding a white No. 50 Buckeyes jersey. To honor the school's colors, Usha rocked a red dress with a medium-length hemline and a white blazer with the sleeves rolled up. The Ohio State-inspired ensemble was fine, but it was her choice of footwear that had us scratching our heads.

Advertisement

In an apparent attempt to keep the look sporty, Usha opted for a pair of white low-top sneakers with yellow soles that seemed rather unprofessional for the White House setting. If she wanted to keep with the school color scheme, Usha could have chosen a simple pair of high heels, or at the very least a pair of stylish kicks, to complete the outfit.

Unfortunately for the Vances, Usha's footwear was not the most embarrassing part of the football team's White House visit. The CFP National Championship Trophy broke apart while it was being handed to JD, and the base fell to the ground. To save face, the vice president joked about the mishap on X, formerly Twitter. JD's trophy blunder may have upstaged his wife's cringe choice of footwear, but Usha's past inappropriate outfits have been sources of embarrassment on other occasions.

Advertisement