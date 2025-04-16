Usha Vance's Latest Shoe Choice Is So Off, It Deserves Its Own Apology Statement
Usha Vance has made some daring outfit choices that have missed that mark, and that was the case when the Ohio State Buckeyes visited the White House. The occasion was to celebrate the Buckeyes winning the college football championship, and both the second lady and JD Vance were given custom jerseys from the team — it was especially memorable for the vice president, as OSU is his alma mater. Taking to Instagram on April 16, Usha uploaded photos of the event. The first slide showed her holding a red No. 2 jersey and her husband holding a white No. 50 Buckeyes jersey. To honor the school's colors, Usha rocked a red dress with a medium-length hemline and a white blazer with the sleeves rolled up. The Ohio State-inspired ensemble was fine, but it was her choice of footwear that had us scratching our heads.
In an apparent attempt to keep the look sporty, Usha opted for a pair of white low-top sneakers with yellow soles that seemed rather unprofessional for the White House setting. If she wanted to keep with the school color scheme, Usha could have chosen a simple pair of high heels, or at the very least a pair of stylish kicks, to complete the outfit.
Unfortunately for the Vances, Usha's footwear was not the most embarrassing part of the football team's White House visit. The CFP National Championship Trophy broke apart while it was being handed to JD, and the base fell to the ground. To save face, the vice president joked about the mishap on X, formerly Twitter. JD's trophy blunder may have upstaged his wife's cringe choice of footwear, but Usha's past inappropriate outfits have been sources of embarrassment on other occasions.
Usha Vance has not veered away from showing some skin
Usha Vance had multiple fashion missteps leading up to JD Vance's time in office. At the 2024 Republican National Convention, the lawyer sported an unflattering beige dress that was unusually bland for the high-profile event. Instead of adding any flair to the RNC look, Usha simply wore a pair of brown flats. While they color coordinated with the dress, they were underwhelmingly dull as the couple made their grand entrance.
Choosing boring garb isn't the only fashion faux pas Usha has committed. On the night that JD and Donald Trump won the presidential election, Usha wore an elegant black dress that made a statement, but it seemed slightly inappropriate for the occasion. The Yale grad's off-the-shoulder gown showed plenty of skin. It had a low-cut neckline that looked poised for disastrous slippage at any moment. Thankfully, she kept the sneakers and flats at home and opted for a pair of classic black heels to complete the election night look.
In the days leading up to her husband officially going into office, Usha wore another skin-baring dress for the vice president's dinner on January 19. That body-hugging piece was designed by Oscar de la Renta. The designer shared snaps of the second lady in the dress on Instagram, calling it "a custom noir velvet gown with asymmetric floral accents and a sweetheart neckline." Revealing dress aside, Usha's footwear was on point that evening, as she finished the stylish ensemble with a pair of black pumps.