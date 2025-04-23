What Goldie Hawn Really Blames For Not Wedding Kurt Russell
For years, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have shown that true love doesn't require a piece of paper in order to work. Having been together for several decades, the couple has constantly rejected the idea of marriage and has been candid about their reasons for doing so. "For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn't going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn't have," Russell explained to People. Even after all those years together, neither of them has brought up the idea of taking the plunge and saying "I do." "It's not about the marriage," stressed Hawn. "It's about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together." However, there's something else Hawn blames for not wanting to make things official with Russell. A two-time divorcee, she said she doesn't want to go through all the pain and struggles of yet another divorce, should she and Russell — with whom she shares a surprising age gap — decide that marriage isn't for them.
"When it doesn't work out, it ends up to be big business," Hawn told CNN's Chris Wallace on "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" "It's always ugly." When Wallace pointed out that she and Russell aren't likely to separate at this point, Hawn said there's no guarantee that they won't. She then shared that part of what works for them is the freedom to choose every single day when it comes to their relationship. "I mean, relationships are hard," argued Hawn. "They're not always easy." Having that choice to either stay or walk away is important to her. "I think ultimately staying independent with independent thinking is important," she went on. "So you can hold on to yourself, and you can actually have that feeling."
Hawn lost a lot of money in her divorces
In 2015, Goldie Hawn appeared on the British talk show "Loose Women" and openly discussed why she and Kurt Russell never got married. "I mean, we've been married before, so why do it again?" she said to the audience's laughter. As mentioned, she has been previously married twice — first, to actor Gus Trikonis, and then to singer Bill Hudson, with whom she shares her kids, Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson. Meanwhile, Kurt was once married to former actor Season Hubley, who is the mother of his oldest son, Boston. Together, he and Hawn share one son, Wyatt Russell. "Marriage ends up being a business deal. Because at the end of a marriage, no matter how long or short it is, somebody owes somebody money. And I was on the short end of the stick on that one," dished Hawn. "It's ridiculous to base your relationship on money. And money can destroy people," she warned. "It really can."
Fortunately, she and Russell are on the same page when it comes to these things. Despite feeling constant pressure from fans, they've never let the outside world dictate the course of their relationship. How they managed to make it this far without conforming to society's expectations is beyond impressive. "The sticking glue of our relationship, 'cause we don't agree on everything — his politics are different than mine — you know, there's all these things that could divide you," Hawn told SiriusXM's "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend." "But the one thing that we have, the greatest thing in God's world, is our family." Apart from that, in an interview with People, she also cited communication, sex, laughter, and gratitude as the keys to maintaining their solid bond.