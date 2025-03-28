Goldie Hawn & Longtime Partner Kurt Russell's Surprising Age Gap

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are a rarity in Hollywood. With more than four decades of relationship under their belt, the "Private Benjamin" and "Silkwood" stars are among the industry's most stable couples. Their bond is so seamless that it's hard to notice there's a nearly six-year age gap between them. While six years isn't shocking by Hollywood's standards, the age difference was considerable when the two met in the 1960s. But their age never got in the way of their relationship.

Neither did any of our society's expectations. Even though they have been a couple for a lifetime and have a son together, Hawn and Russell never got married. Their lack of interest in it didn't change as they grew older together. "I would have been long divorced if I'd been married," Hawn said on "Loose Woman" in 2016. To them, a successful relationship is more than a piece of paper. "The marriage certificate wasn't going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn't have," Russell told People in 2020.

They aren't going to change their minds just because they've been together so long. "Forty years isn't enough to finally say, 'Well I guess...'" Russell added. Hawn and Russell's relationship may seem strange to some, but no one can deny that it works. Together, they forged a strong family, with Hawn's children, Oliver and Kate Hudson, calling Russell "Pa." Oliver Hudson even moved back with Hawn and Russell for a while in 2022. Their relationship proves that age really is just a number.