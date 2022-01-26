Oliver Hudson Opens Up About Moving Back In With Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell

Moving back home is a big step to take sometimes, especially when you are 45 and raising a family of your own. Luckily for Oliver Hudson, when he lives at home, he gets to hang out with one of Hollywood's favorite longtime couples: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. Hawn and Russell started dating in the early '80s and despite never actually tying the knot, they created a happy blended family, according to Town & Country. Before their relationship took off, Hawn had Oliver and Kate Hudson, and Russell had his son Boston, all from previous marriages. The couple had son Wyatt Russell in 1986.

Oliver and Kate have considered Kurt their father, or "Pa," for decades, openly sharing feelings of abandonment from their biological father Bill Hudson, per Showbiz Cheat Sheet. Oliver told a story of how his stepfather handled punishment for a big mistake he made during a paintball fight as a teen on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2018. "We go after the kids, but we ended up firing at a bunch of adults, who then called the cops, who then came up on us, guns drawn, assault with deadly weapons, full-on raid," he told the host.

Kurt set him straight: "My punishment was to shoot up my Honda Prelude with blue leather interior ... I had to shoot up my car, dent it up, and drive that for the rest of my existence." Let's hope that during his stay at home decades later, Oliver keeps the paintball gun locked away.