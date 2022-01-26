Oliver Hudson Opens Up About Moving Back In With Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell
Moving back home is a big step to take sometimes, especially when you are 45 and raising a family of your own. Luckily for Oliver Hudson, when he lives at home, he gets to hang out with one of Hollywood's favorite longtime couples: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. Hawn and Russell started dating in the early '80s and despite never actually tying the knot, they created a happy blended family, according to Town & Country. Before their relationship took off, Hawn had Oliver and Kate Hudson, and Russell had his son Boston, all from previous marriages. The couple had son Wyatt Russell in 1986.
Oliver and Kate have considered Kurt their father, or "Pa," for decades, openly sharing feelings of abandonment from their biological father Bill Hudson, per Showbiz Cheat Sheet. Oliver told a story of how his stepfather handled punishment for a big mistake he made during a paintball fight as a teen on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2018. "We go after the kids, but we ended up firing at a bunch of adults, who then called the cops, who then came up on us, guns drawn, assault with deadly weapons, full-on raid," he told the host.
Kurt set him straight: "My punishment was to shoot up my Honda Prelude with blue leather interior ... I had to shoot up my car, dent it up, and drive that for the rest of my existence." Let's hope that during his stay at home decades later, Oliver keeps the paintball gun locked away.
Oliver Hudson talks living with Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell as an adult
Oliver Hudson is settling in at home in Colorado with wife Erinn Bartlett and their three children. In early January, the actor spoke on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" about their current living situation. "We're remodeling the house, and instead of renting a place I'm like, 'Yeah, let's just go back home.' So I am living with Mom and Dad," he told them from his family's guesthouse (via People), complete with a scenic snowy landscape visible just over his shoulder. "It's a really special place for sure."
As for how it has been going with the whole group together, "The Cleaning Lady" star confirmed a happy setup on E!'s "Daily Pop." "It's great. Breakfast is made; Mom makes biscuits and gravy and eggs. It's actually— there's a chance we won't leave, I'll tell you that," Oliver joked. The decor around him reveals a traditional style that Oliver credits to his mom, Goldie Hawn. "It's a bit of a time capsule. Those curtains that you see are like 30 years old, you know what I mean? Mom refuses to update, which kind of is great," he added on "Live with Kelly and Ryan."
What a happy bit of nostalgia for Oliver, getting to spend more quality time with the family that extends past the holiday season. It will be interesting to see if he rushes back to their remodeled home once it's ready, or if he is too tempted by mom's cooking to leave.