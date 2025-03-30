Tragic Details About Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell's Son Wyatt Russell

As the son of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell has lived a life of extreme privilege, but two things can be true at the same time — his lavish upbringing hasn't shielded him from experiencing tragedy and hardship. Born in 1986, Wyatt started off as an ice hockey player before transitioning into acting after an unfortunate setback forced him to switch career paths. "As a young kid, I liked it because my parents were these people who, in a subjective world, were seen as successful, and were successful in their own rights," he told The Ringer of his love for hockey. "I wanted to do something that I could be successful at in my own right." And he was. As an athlete, Wyatt excelled in the sport, playing professionally in leagues across North America and Europe. Unfortunately, his promising career was cut short by a devastating hip and groin injury when he was only 24.

As he recalled to the Times Colonist, "My whole right side, from my knee to my hip, is torn so I couldn't play anymore." Looking back, he was actually grateful it happened because, as he explained, "I wasn't going anywhere in hockey." But then came the problem of what he should do next. He decided to follow in the footsteps of his parents and sister, Kate Hudson, and try acting. But Wyatt, who's married to fellow actor Meredith Hagner, was determined to make it out on his own. "The last person I was going to ask for help was my dad," he said in a conversation with Craig Robinson for Interview magazine. Unfortunately for him, his acting career hasn't been without its hurdles.