The Awful Leather Outfit We're Begging Sarah Huckabee Sanders To Never Wear Again
As the governor of Arkansas, one of Sarah Huckabee Sanders' top priorities is government spending. Unfortunately, her apparent inability to find room in her own budget to hire a stylist shouldn't inspire confidence in the taxpayers whose money she plays a role in spending. She angered some residents of Franklin County, Arkansas, when her administration decided that a tract of land there was the perfect location for a prison. Meanwhile, she was busy giving the fashion police ample reason to argue that they need their own correctional facility. Sanders has committed several outfit offenses, and at CPAC 2025, she added one of the most egregious entries on her sartorial rap sheet.
Of course, Sanders wasn't at CPAC to make a fashion statement. One of her duties as a member of the modern-day Republican Party was to talk up Donald Trump as much as possible. "I'm so tired of hearing the left say that they care about women when they can't even tell you what a woman is, and we finally have a president who will stand up for women," she told Trump's former White House director of strategic communications Mercedes Schlapp on stage at the event (via RSBN). Sanders also reminisced about her former boss's first term as president, when she served as his press secretary. "We used to joke that you aged in dog years ... because it was like seven at a time," she said.
Now, Sanders seems to be trying to erase those years by rocking ensembles that would have a somewhat youthful vibe — if only they fit her better, were constructed out of different fabrics, and featured more flattering color schemes. Her baseball glove-colored CPAC look is a prime example of a sartorial swing and a miss for the politician.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders' upholstery aesthetic was giving The Apprentice boardroom
A lot of eyes were going to be on Sarah Huckabee Sanders at CPAC, so why she chose an outfit that was such an eyesore is a head scratcher. It brought to mind the tall leather chair Donald Trump used to hold court from on "The Apprentice" with its square shoulders and subtle sheen. However, instead of having a rich mahogany hue, it was more the color of a waxy milk chocolate bar when it gets that whitish bloom that makes it look a bit stale.
Sanders has undergone a dramatic weight loss transformation, but if this was an attempt to show it off, she failed in that regard. Her brown shift dress appeared far too stiff to do much shifting, so it remained a shapeless box that didn't flatter her figure in the slightest. It also looked cheap; it could have easily been crafted with faux leather chair covers from Temu (which Sanders definitely would have wanted to order before Donald Trump's tariffs on China took effect).
The photo above was shared by Hannah Stone, who helped organize the January 6th rally that devolved into a deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol. Sanders' fellow former White House press secretary Sean Spicer also posed for the pic, and he almost saved Sanders from being the worst-dressed of the foursome in it. Her cream suede boots also weren't totally terrible, but a taller heel would have lengthened her legs and elevated her look just an iota. When Sanders flaunted her new slim figure at the Super Bowl, she was wearing a similar pair of knee-high boots. Unfortunately, it seems that she took fashion inspo from the game ball with her inflated brown CPAC ensemble.