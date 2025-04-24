The Awful Leather Outfit We're Begging Sarah Huckabee Sanders To Never Wear Again

As the governor of Arkansas, one of Sarah Huckabee Sanders' top priorities is government spending. Unfortunately, her apparent inability to find room in her own budget to hire a stylist shouldn't inspire confidence in the taxpayers whose money she plays a role in spending. She angered some residents of Franklin County, Arkansas, when her administration decided that a tract of land there was the perfect location for a prison. Meanwhile, she was busy giving the fashion police ample reason to argue that they need their own correctional facility. Sanders has committed several outfit offenses, and at CPAC 2025, she added one of the most egregious entries on her sartorial rap sheet.

Of course, Sanders wasn't at CPAC to make a fashion statement. One of her duties as a member of the modern-day Republican Party was to talk up Donald Trump as much as possible. "I'm so tired of hearing the left say that they care about women when they can't even tell you what a woman is, and we finally have a president who will stand up for women," she told Trump's former White House director of strategic communications Mercedes Schlapp on stage at the event (via RSBN). Sanders also reminisced about her former boss's first term as president, when she served as his press secretary. "We used to joke that you aged in dog years ... because it was like seven at a time," she said.

Now, Sanders seems to be trying to erase those years by rocking ensembles that would have a somewhat youthful vibe — if only they fit her better, were constructed out of different fabrics, and featured more flattering color schemes. Her baseball glove-colored CPAC look is a prime example of a sartorial swing and a miss for the politician.

