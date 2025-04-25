The Sad Truth About Meghan Markle's Health Issues

Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey was a basket of surprising revelations about her short stint within the royal family — including her admission about dealing with suicide ideation amid scrutiny from the British media. "I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn't say it — then I would do it," Markle shared with Winfrey in 2021 (via Business Insider). The entrepreneur claimed that the royal family left her to fend for herself when she asked to receive medical help. "I said that, 'I've never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere,”' Markle continued. "And I was told that I couldn't, that it wouldn't be good for the institution."

Advertisement

The "Suits" star also revealed that the royal family's HR department shooed her away because she wasn't a paid member within the royal family.

Despite her candidness, Markle revealed in August 2024 that the public still knew very little about the suicidal thoughts she navigated during the phase. "When you've been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey, certainly part of mine, is being able to be really open about it," Markle shared while speaking with CBS (via Variety). "And I haven't really scraped the surface on my experience, but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way, and I would never want someone else to be making those sort of plans, and I would never want someone else to not be believed."

Advertisement

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org