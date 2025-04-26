Pic Of Oprah Without Makeup Is Seriously Head-Turning

Oprah Winfrey has worn some wacky (read: horrendous) outfits over the years, yet her makeup game is always on point, which may lead many to wonder: What does she look like when she goes makeup-free? Thanks to Derrick Rutledge, Winfrey's longtime makeup artist, she doesn't have to worry about looking less than perfect on camera all the time. The magic, according to his chat with The Kit about Winfrey's signature look, starts with a good foundation. "A good foundation not only smoothens your skin out but also takes years off you, makes you look younger," he explained. Then comes the concealer, which helps Winfrey look bright-eyed and energized despite actually running on very little sleep.

Rutledge said, "When you think of someone like Oprah, who's constantly working and pushing to become the best, you know she doesn't get that much sleep, because her mind is constantly working. So, a good concealer is a must to make sure it looks like she has gotten eight hours of sleep." Winfrey has billions to spend, and it sounds like this is one of her best investments.

As she's often in front of the camera, the legendary host and author is hardly ever seen without a full face of beauty products, although she does skip wearing makeup occasionally. In 2025, she took to Instagram to promote her new ABC special, "The Menopause Revolution," and posted a video from her car, showcasing her honeyed, makeup-free skin. Her face glowed even without the presence of highlighter and concealer, and she didn't look a day older than 71! Her beauty routine has allowed Winfrey to confidently embrace her natural beauty without feeling the need to enhance and/or conceal.

