Pic Of Oprah Without Makeup Is Seriously Head-Turning
Oprah Winfrey has worn some wacky (read: horrendous) outfits over the years, yet her makeup game is always on point, which may lead many to wonder: What does she look like when she goes makeup-free? Thanks to Derrick Rutledge, Winfrey's longtime makeup artist, she doesn't have to worry about looking less than perfect on camera all the time. The magic, according to his chat with The Kit about Winfrey's signature look, starts with a good foundation. "A good foundation not only smoothens your skin out but also takes years off you, makes you look younger," he explained. Then comes the concealer, which helps Winfrey look bright-eyed and energized despite actually running on very little sleep.
Rutledge said, "When you think of someone like Oprah, who's constantly working and pushing to become the best, you know she doesn't get that much sleep, because her mind is constantly working. So, a good concealer is a must to make sure it looks like she has gotten eight hours of sleep." Winfrey has billions to spend, and it sounds like this is one of her best investments.
As she's often in front of the camera, the legendary host and author is hardly ever seen without a full face of beauty products, although she does skip wearing makeup occasionally. In 2025, she took to Instagram to promote her new ABC special, "The Menopause Revolution," and posted a video from her car, showcasing her honeyed, makeup-free skin. Her face glowed even without the presence of highlighter and concealer, and she didn't look a day older than 71! Her beauty routine has allowed Winfrey to confidently embrace her natural beauty without feeling the need to enhance and/or conceal.
How Winfrey achieves her makeup-free glow
For stars like Oprah Winfrey, who constantly wear makeup, having a thorough skincare regimen is crucial to maintaining clear and healthy-looking skin. It should come as no surprise to anyone that the billionaire invests in high-quality products and procedures to achieve her natural glow. According to her facialist, Jennifer Brodeur, as someone who's suffered from cystic acne, Winfrey is a huge fan of LED light therapy. "LED treatments are virtually good for everyone," she told Women's Day in 2018. For at-home treatments, Winfrey uses the TheraFace PRO Microcurrent Facial Device, which is a multi-purpose tool that helps with skin tightening and lifting. Other staples in her routine are the Enzyme Cleanser and Glow Drops serum from Dr. Barbara Sturm's skincare line, which Winfrey has personally invested in.
"I've been using Dr. Barbara Sturm products ever since they were introduced into my life 4 years ago," she wrote on Facebook. "I liked them so much — especially the treatments for darker skin tones — that I called Barbara to tell her I wanted to invest in the company!" However, others have speculated that Winfrey's youthful appearance might be due to plastic surgery. Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Patrick Davis told Nicki Swift exclusively that Winfrey has likely undergone some surgical enhancements to achieve her current look.
"For 70, Oprah looks fantastic," he noted. "The only procedure that can provide such a natural and youthful look at this age is a type of facelift called the deep plane facelift." Well, that combined with regular Botox. Dr. Mariano Busso, another plastic surgeon, backed up his claim, saying the cultural icon might have gotten other enhancements, such as chin implants and even a nose job, to enhance her features.