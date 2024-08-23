Expert Tells Us Secret To Oprah's Ageless 2024 DNC Appearance As Plastic Surgery Rumors Swirl
Oprah Winfrey rolled up to the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) looking like she had just emerged from her personal time machine, looking about 30 years younger. The queen of talk may have turned 70 in 2024, but you wouldn't know it by the way she's been serving up serious Benjamin Button vibes. Naturally, fans wondered if she's discovered the fountain of youth, has her plastic surgeon on speed dial, or decided to jump on the latest Hollywood's latest obsession that is Ozempic. Spoiler alert: Oprah's secret might indeed involve her plastic surgeon, but not in the way you'd think.
As soon as Oprah hit the stage at the DNC, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to gush over her glowing appearance. "Never mind Kamala Harris, I want to know where Oprah found the elixir of eternal youth," one fan said, with another questioning, "Why does Oprah look so much younger now than she did 15 years ago? What is she doing to stay so youthful?" And, of course, there were the usual wild theories, including the QAnon favorite that Oprah's age-defying trick is some dark ritual involving baby blood. "How's Oprah getting younger? She drinking that good adrenocrhome baby blood again?" one tweeted, while another went with a more plausible theory: "More like millions in plastic surgery, botox and ozempic makes you young..."
But here's the real secret: Dr. Mariano Busso, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist based out of Los Angeles and Beverly Hills, told Nicki Swift that Oprah's ageless beauty is probably thanks to a few carefully chosen treatments over the years — no dark rituals required.
Oprah may have had a couple of facial enhancements over the years
Sure, Oprah's sitting on a cool $3 billion, but even that kind of cash won't buy you a personal fountain of youth. What it can get you, though, is some top-tier cosmetic enhancements—and according to Dr. Mariano Busso, that's probably what's keeping Oprah looking like she's aging in reverse. In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, Dr. Busso didn't spot any glaring indications of facial plastic surgery, but he said that there are definitely some telltale signs for those with a trained eye.
"Oprah's neck does not reflect the neck of someone that is 70 years old and has been gaining and losing weight throughout her life. Her chin implant is also helping," he observed. "The position of her eyebrows is high and does not represent the position of a 70-year eyebrow that has been subject to gravity and muscle pull." She's likely got a rhinoplasty, too, because her nose is apparently "less ethnic" than it used to be, according to Dr. Busso.
Another secret? Oprah's likely playing the long game. Dr. Busso posited that the reason she looks stunning without setting off alarm bells is that she's likely been doing this bit by bit, opting for minor tweaks now and then. "Smart celebrities start their surgical improvements early and gradual so they are not obvious," he said.
What Oprah has said about staying youthful
Oprah has long denied going under the knife, despite the rumors that have swirled around her for years. Back in 2003, during the 18th season of her iconic talk show, she shut down tabloid chatter. "According to this I've had a breast lift and liposuction and a chin implant. Why would I want that? It's not true," she said at the time (via Irish Examiner). "But, hey, I must be looking pretty good. I will be the first to tell you if I have plastic surgery." So far, that confession hasn't happened yet.
While she's never admitted up to any nips or tucks, Oprah has been refreshingly candid about her struggles with weight management. Over the years, she's tried it all, from liquid diets to joining the board of Weight Watchers, which she eventually left in early 2024. She's also been open about her regrets, admitting during a YouTube special that she had, in her own words, "been a steadfast participant in this diet culture." She also apologized for the countless weight loss shows and makeovers she promoted throughout her career, acknowledging, "I set a standard for people watching that I nor anybody else could uphold."
These days, Oprah is all about promoting healthier habits, though she did confess to using weight loss medication whose name she hasn't disclosed. "I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing," she told People. "The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I'm absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."