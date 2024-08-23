Expert Tells Us Secret To Oprah's Ageless 2024 DNC Appearance As Plastic Surgery Rumors Swirl

Oprah Winfrey rolled up to the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) looking like she had just emerged from her personal time machine, looking about 30 years younger. The queen of talk may have turned 70 in 2024, but you wouldn't know it by the way she's been serving up serious Benjamin Button vibes. Naturally, fans wondered if she's discovered the fountain of youth, has her plastic surgeon on speed dial, or decided to jump on the latest Hollywood's latest obsession that is Ozempic. Spoiler alert: Oprah's secret might indeed involve her plastic surgeon, but not in the way you'd think.

As soon as Oprah hit the stage at the DNC, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to gush over her glowing appearance. "Never mind Kamala Harris, I want to know where Oprah found the elixir of eternal youth," one fan said, with another questioning, "Why does Oprah look so much younger now than she did 15 years ago? What is she doing to stay so youthful?" And, of course, there were the usual wild theories, including the QAnon favorite that Oprah's age-defying trick is some dark ritual involving baby blood. "How's Oprah getting younger? She drinking that good adrenocrhome baby blood again?" one tweeted, while another went with a more plausible theory: "More like millions in plastic surgery, botox and ozempic makes you young..."

But here's the real secret: Dr. Mariano Busso, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist based out of Los Angeles and Beverly Hills, told Nicki Swift that Oprah's ageless beauty is probably thanks to a few carefully chosen treatments over the years — no dark rituals required.