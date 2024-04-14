Oprah's Dramatic Fallout With Weight Watchers Explained

Many Oprah Winfrey fans were shocked in February 2024 when she and WeightWatchers released a statement saying she would be walking away from the company after nearly a decade on its board of directors. Things seemed even more dramatic when it transpired that her use of medication in her weight loss transformation had something to do with it. However, in the months since her exit, Winfrey has made it clear that the fallout wasn't nearly as dramatic as it may have sounded.

To refresh, the joint statement by Winfrey and WeightWatchers mentioned Winfrey wanting to halt any speculation that her taking medication compromised her integrity as a director of the company. As many may remember, the TV legend had confirmed taking a weight loss drug — widely assumed to be the controversial Ozempic used by many other stars, though she never specified — a few months prior. Speaking to People, she'd pointed out that even though she believed in the principles WeightWatchers used, obesity was a condition she lived with, and as such, even those principles would never help her to keep weight off. "I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower is going to control," she explained.

Unsurprisingly, even though Winfrey had mentioned using WeightWatchers' Points Program along with the medication, her revelation was met with a ton of backlash. Nevertheless, her exit never had anything to do with that — plus, it seems as though there's no bad blood between her and the company.