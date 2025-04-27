Whatever Happened To Goldie Hawn's Two Ex-Husbands?

When it comes to Goldie Hawn's love life, there's no question that the first man to come to mind is her longtime partner Kurt Russell. Of course, many will know that she was previously married to Oliver and Kate Hudson's estranged father, Bill Hudson — but the actor was actually married prior to that, too.

Hawn's first husband was actor, dancer, and later director Gus Trikonis. He'd been in "West Side Story" and "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" before getting hitched in 1969 — but unfortunately for the young lovers, his marriage coincided with a dip in work. In a 1976 interview with People, Hawn addressed their 1973 split and hinted at his struggle to find work playing a big role in their problems. That's not to say she wasn't sympathetic, though. As she told the outlet, "I don't blame him for being unemployed — having me for a wife, it was very hard for him to build up confidence."

Ultimately, things did pick up for Trikonis amid his separation from Hawn. However, that didn't stop him from getting a hefty paycheck in the divorce: $75,000 to be precise (roughly $422,000 in today's terms). Suffice it to say, Hawn was less than thrilled about his decision to use California's property laws to his advantage. After all, she told People, "He never supported me a day in his life." What's more, she added, in the wake of his uptick in work at the time, "He's doing very well, and I don't believe he deserves [the settlement]." Trikonis ultimately remarried in 1978 to costume designer Barbara Andrews. He also continued as a director, working on projects including "Baywatch" and "The Twilight Zone." However, his last credit listed on IMDb was in 2001.

