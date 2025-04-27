Whatever Happened To Goldie Hawn's Two Ex-Husbands?
When it comes to Goldie Hawn's love life, there's no question that the first man to come to mind is her longtime partner Kurt Russell. Of course, many will know that she was previously married to Oliver and Kate Hudson's estranged father, Bill Hudson — but the actor was actually married prior to that, too.
Hawn's first husband was actor, dancer, and later director Gus Trikonis. He'd been in "West Side Story" and "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" before getting hitched in 1969 — but unfortunately for the young lovers, his marriage coincided with a dip in work. In a 1976 interview with People, Hawn addressed their 1973 split and hinted at his struggle to find work playing a big role in their problems. That's not to say she wasn't sympathetic, though. As she told the outlet, "I don't blame him for being unemployed — having me for a wife, it was very hard for him to build up confidence."
Ultimately, things did pick up for Trikonis amid his separation from Hawn. However, that didn't stop him from getting a hefty paycheck in the divorce: $75,000 to be precise (roughly $422,000 in today's terms). Suffice it to say, Hawn was less than thrilled about his decision to use California's property laws to his advantage. After all, she told People, "He never supported me a day in his life." What's more, she added, in the wake of his uptick in work at the time, "He's doing very well, and I don't believe he deserves [the settlement]." Trikonis ultimately remarried in 1978 to costume designer Barbara Andrews. He also continued as a director, working on projects including "Baywatch" and "The Twilight Zone." However, his last credit listed on IMDb was in 2001.
Bill Hudson made very big claims about Goldie, post-split
It's worth noting that despite separating from Gus Trikonis, Goldie Hawn didn't initially have any plans to make things official and get a divorce. As she told People, "Neither wanted to remarry." However, she had a change of heart once she met and fell in love with Bill Hudson, whom she wed in 1976 while pregnant with Oliver Hudson. That'll come as a surprise to many, no doubt, considering these days Hawn and Bill have a famously troubled relationship.
As for what went wrong, both parties have had very different things to say. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Bill claimed that his ex-wife sprang the idea of an open marriage on him after they'd said "I do." Hawn, meanwhile, has alluded to there being some career-related jealousy involved. According to Radar, a never-published tell-all saw Hawn claim, "The two men I fell in love with and married just could not cope with the pressure of having a wife who was more successful than they were."
It's certainly plausible that there's truth to both stories. After all, Hawn has opened up about monogamy being tough in the past. As for her success, there's no question that Kurt Russell is the first of Hawn's serious partners to have the same level of fame as she does, so we certainly wouldn't rule out the possibility of tension based on that. Even so, it's certainly understandable that even with all the decades they've been together, Hawn never married Russell. Bill went on to marry and have two children with Cindy Williams. They divorced and he had another child with girlfriend Caroline Graham. As for his relationship with Oliver and Kate Hudson, despite years of very public mudslinging, all sides have spoken about that being on the mend.