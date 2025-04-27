The White Lotus' Parker Posey Is Rarely Seen Without Makeup
Parker Posey, one of the tragedy-plagued stars of "The White Lotus," rarely goes without makeup, but when she does, it's a moment to remember.
As a multi-generational talent, Posey has adoring fans from every age bracket and walk of life. From those who fell in love with her when she starred in "Dazed and Confused," "Josie and the Pussycats," or "Superman Returns," to her younger fans, whose first introduction to her was as Victoria Ratliff in "The White Lotus," her talent has enraptured fans for decades. However, she's been particularly well-received on the HBO satire. "It's a show that is a phenomenon, and the people who were involved in the first two seasons know the reach that the show has," she shared with WWD. "So they were like 'get prepared.' And so I think I was prepared, but now people are coming up to me and just kind of looking at me. And then I go, 'You must be watching 'White Lotus' right now.'"
Given the show's success, the answer to that is probably yes. But that's not the only thing fans are focusing on. Her signature look, which consists of her glossy black hair, usually styled in a chic bob or other short style; her evolving, yet always stylish wardrobe; and her vibrant makeup, which shifts with changing decades, seasons, and projects, has always inspired widespread fanfare. Refreshingly, Posey knows how to dish out as many compliments as she receives. When speaking to Variety, she described Lisa from Blackpink, who guest-starred on a "The White Lotus" episode alongside her, as "such a beauty" — which is how most people would describe Posey even when she's not wearing makeup.
Parkey Posey has barely aged in a decade
Parker Posey doesn't qualify as a celebrity who refuses to use social media, but she comes very close. February 2025 marked the first time in nearly five years that she posted on her Instagram grid. Uploaded on the 27th, the post featured a clip of her new collaboration with GAP. That said, we still managed to find a bare-faced shot of Posey from 2001 (above) and another nearly makeup-free photo that dates back to 2016. As you can see below, Posey posted a screenshot of a photograph uploaded to her Who Say account. As of write time, the photo was taken about nine years ago, making her around 47-years–old. And yet, the lack of crow's feet, sun spots, and other age-revealing features suggests that she's invested in some great skincare products.
Unfortunately, Posey has never really dug into whatever routine keeps her looking fresh-faced and gorge. However, she has shared a little nugget about one of her favorite style periods. "There was so much creativity in the 90s, and so much brightness," she shared with Dazed in March 2025. "It wasn't just about looking perfect, it was about mixing vintage and high fashion. And there was also a lot of personal stuff in there, too." She continued, "Like some plastic grapes in your hair you found at your grandma's house."
Given her eclectic style, it's clear she's retained some of that fun '90s energy.