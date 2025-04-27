The White Lotus' Parker Posey Is Rarely Seen Without Makeup

Parker Posey, one of the tragedy-plagued stars of "The White Lotus," rarely goes without makeup, but when she does, it's a moment to remember.

As a multi-generational talent, Posey has adoring fans from every age bracket and walk of life. From those who fell in love with her when she starred in "Dazed and Confused," "Josie and the Pussycats," or "Superman Returns," to her younger fans, whose first introduction to her was as Victoria Ratliff in "The White Lotus," her talent has enraptured fans for decades. However, she's been particularly well-received on the HBO satire. "It's a show that is a phenomenon, and the people who were involved in the first two seasons know the reach that the show has," she shared with WWD. "So they were like 'get prepared.' And so I think I was prepared, but now people are coming up to me and just kind of looking at me. And then I go, 'You must be watching 'White Lotus' right now.'"

Given the show's success, the answer to that is probably yes. But that's not the only thing fans are focusing on. Her signature look, which consists of her glossy black hair, usually styled in a chic bob or other short style; her evolving, yet always stylish wardrobe; and her vibrant makeup, which shifts with changing decades, seasons, and projects, has always inspired widespread fanfare. Refreshingly, Posey knows how to dish out as many compliments as she receives. When speaking to Variety, she described Lisa from Blackpink, who guest-starred on a "The White Lotus" episode alongside her, as "such a beauty" — which is how most people would describe Posey even when she's not wearing makeup.