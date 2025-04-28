Tragic Details About Kurt Russell

Kurt Russell seemingly has it all — a successful career spanning decades, a relationship that has been going strong for nearly just as long, and a beautiful blended family. But he experienced plenty of ups and downs on his way to the top. For starters, Russell didn't even expect to become a Hollywood star. While he started acting as a kid, he initially just did it to make money. What he really wanted was to play sports. Even though he proved to have what it takes, his dream career wasn't in the cards. So acting it was.

But his acting journey also came with obstacles. From losing his mentor early on to experiencing burnout, Russell went through a lot — and nearly gave up right when his career was about to explode. Luckily for us, another Hollywood star helped him change his mind. After that, he gained the recognition he had been seeking — even if he didn't want to admit it. "[I want to do movies] the critics find great. I hate saying that I like pleasing them, but I do," he told Entertainment Weekly in 1991.

While Russell's relationship with Goldie Hawn has survived the test of time, it started off amid unfortunate circumstances during the shooting of "Swing Shift" that he has preferred to never properly address. Even though Russell and Hawn never got married, they became one of Hollywood's most enduring couples. And throughout their years together, they have experienced some traumatic events. Russell certainly has a lot to be thankful for, but the road wasn't always smooth.

