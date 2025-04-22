Why Karoline Leavitt's Easter Egg Roll Exchange With Trump Has Monica Lewinsky On Everyone's Lips
The White House's 2025 Easter Egg Roll seemed to be a success but an exchange between White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and President Donald Trump has social media comparing them to former President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky.
Ahead of the Easter Egg Roll exchange that set tongues wagging online, Trump seemed eager to get the annual White House event underway. On his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, "Tomorrow morning is the BIG Easter Egg Hunt at the White House. 40,000 people expected. I'll be there! Gates open at 6:30 A.M., close at 5:30 P.M. ALL FUNDS, EVERY DIME, GO DIRECTLY TO THE WHITE HOUSE HISTORICAL ASSOCIATION. SEE YOU TOMORROW!!!" A second post read, "I look forward to having Easter service early tomorrow morning at the White House!"
Same energy pic.twitter.com/gfu6a5lhRX
— Chris (@georgia_genx) April 21, 2025
Judging from a clip of Leavitt conversing with Trump during the actual event, she was also eager to enjoy the Easter festivities. Unfortunately, for some on social media, her enthusiasm prompted them to compare her to then-White House intern Lewinsky and Clinton, who infamously had an affair in the late '90s.
Karoline Leavitt and Donald Trump's conversation has gone viral
Thousands of people turned up at the White House for 2025's Easter Egg Roll, but Donald Trump and Karoline Leavitt stole the show. A clip of Leavitt eagerly speaking to her boss has sparked some online users to compare their energy to former President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky, whose affair was a huge scandal that rocked the White House, along with both Clinton and Lewinsky's personal and professional lives. Of course, the clip is no way indicative of anything unseemly going on between Trump and Leavitt, who are both married. However, social media has rushed to draw comparisons between Leavitt and Lewinsky — even digging up a throwback photo of her time in Clinton's White House.
What do you notice in this clip? 👀 pic.twitter.com/SEgVlrL6F1
— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 21, 2025
As you can see, Leavitt got rather excited when the president approached her, clasping her hands together and rocking back and forth on her feet. The exchange, which has racked up almost 800,000 views as of this writing, has attracted people who claim their energy reminds them of Clinton and Lewinsky. "What do you notice about this clip?" the original poster wrote, setting the stage for people to share their opinions. "Reminiscent of another president and an intern," responded one user on X. Another posted a photo of Clinton and Lewinsky from the '90s, writing, "Same energy."
Last but not least, referencing Leavitt's decades-wide age gap with her husband, one user implied that Trump was in an acceptable age bracket for the young press secretary. "I mean we already know she likes 70 year olds so," they wrote.