Why Karoline Leavitt's Easter Egg Roll Exchange With Trump Has Monica Lewinsky On Everyone's Lips

The White House's 2025 Easter Egg Roll seemed to be a success but an exchange between White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and President Donald Trump has social media comparing them to former President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky.

Ahead of the Easter Egg Roll exchange that set tongues wagging online, Trump seemed eager to get the annual White House event underway. On his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, "Tomorrow morning is the BIG Easter Egg Hunt at the White House. 40,000 people expected. I'll be there! Gates open at 6:30 A.M., close at 5:30 P.M. ALL FUNDS, EVERY DIME, GO DIRECTLY TO THE WHITE HOUSE HISTORICAL ASSOCIATION. SEE YOU TOMORROW!!!" A second post read, "I look forward to having Easter service early tomorrow morning at the White House!"

Judging from a clip of Leavitt conversing with Trump during the actual event, she was also eager to enjoy the Easter festivities. Unfortunately, for some on social media, her enthusiasm prompted them to compare her to then-White House intern Lewinsky and Clinton, who infamously had an affair in the late '90s.

