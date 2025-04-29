The Most Inappropriate Outfits Of Goldie Hawn's Career

Goldie Hawn has worn some pretty inappropriate looks throughout her career, but that's exactly what makes her style so fun and interesting. She's never been afraid to push the envelope when it comes to fashion — something her daughter, the actor Kate Hudson, has also applied to her own style. If there's one thing she's learned from her mother, it's that it's not so much about the clothes you wear but the energy you bring to the room. "There's no outfit in the world that will be more head-turning than a woman who walks into a room with great energy," Goldie told Style.com (via Glamour). "That's what really makes people magnetic." She added, "When someone feels good about herself, is comfortable in her skin, and has inner strength, it doesn't matter what she's wearing. They become the most interesting person in the room."

Goldie's style evolution includes plenty of show-stopping and memorable red carpet looks over the years — some bold and daring, while others were downright controversial. Whether she's turning heads in something sexy or stepping out in something a little more puzzling, the "Death Becomes Her" actor has never shied away from taking huge fashion risks. With that in mind, let's take a look back at some of the most inappropriate outfits she's worn throughout her career.