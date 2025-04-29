The Most Inappropriate Outfits Of Goldie Hawn's Career
Goldie Hawn has worn some pretty inappropriate looks throughout her career, but that's exactly what makes her style so fun and interesting. She's never been afraid to push the envelope when it comes to fashion — something her daughter, the actor Kate Hudson, has also applied to her own style. If there's one thing she's learned from her mother, it's that it's not so much about the clothes you wear but the energy you bring to the room. "There's no outfit in the world that will be more head-turning than a woman who walks into a room with great energy," Goldie told Style.com (via Glamour). "That's what really makes people magnetic." She added, "When someone feels good about herself, is comfortable in her skin, and has inner strength, it doesn't matter what she's wearing. They become the most interesting person in the room."
Goldie's style evolution includes plenty of show-stopping and memorable red carpet looks over the years — some bold and daring, while others were downright controversial. Whether she's turning heads in something sexy or stepping out in something a little more puzzling, the "Death Becomes Her" actor has never shied away from taking huge fashion risks. With that in mind, let's take a look back at some of the most inappropriate outfits she's worn throughout her career.
Her lace dress at The Tibet Fund's 1999 gala dinner
In 1999, Goldie Hawn attended The Tibet Fund's first annual gala dinner in a blue sheer, low-cut dress that left little to the imagination. The event — held at the Beacon Theatre in New York City — aimed to raise funds for the nonprofit organization and honor those who championed Tibetan causes (Richard Gere and singer Stephen Stills were also present). Hawn's outfit featured thin straps and a sweetheart neckline that showcased her cleavage, and she appeared to be wearing no bra. She paired the look with matching heeled sandals and a silver rounded shoulder bag, along with an arm cuff bracelet and some bangles.
Though the daring number may have been considered stylish and fashion-forward, some felt it was too risqué for the occasion, particularly with His Holiness the Dalai Lama in attendance. According to a report published by Rediff.com, Hawn — who co-hosted the gala — made some of the ushers "uncomfortable" as soon as she entered the theater. In response to the criticism, her publicist issued a brief but cheeky statement to The Daily News, saying, "What can I say? Goldie is a drop-dead gorgeous woman who turns heads." Fair enough.
Her 2003 Golden Globes lace-up gown
One of the most scandalous outfits of Goldie Hawn's career was the lace-up gown she wore to the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards back in 2003. She had been nominated for best actress in a musical or comedy for her role as Suzette in the 2002 film "The Banger Sisters," co-starring Susan Sarandon. She opted for a slinky, off-white Christian Dior dress from John Galliano's 2003 Spring Summer collection, featuring a plunging V-neckline that put her cleavage on display. The dress also included a corset bodice and a form-fitting skirt that highlighted her curves. She then accessorized with a statement necklace, a small clutch, and a pair of gold heels. Joining her on the red carpet was her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, who looked handsome in his black tuxedo. In 2024, over 20 years after Hawn turned heads at the Golden Globes, her daughter, Kate Hudson, paid homage to her mother's iconic dress by wearing a similar look on "The Late Night Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Kate, whom Hawn shares with her ex-husband Bill Hudson, has often credited her mother as a major influence on her style. "My mom has always been an inspiration to me and, in so many ways, the foundation for my values," she said in a press release for her "Live Every Moment" campaign with Stuart Weitzman (via E! News). "There's no doubt that I inherited her love for life and all of its experiences big and small. But, she also passed down her love of fashion and Stuart Weitzman shoes."
Hawn slipped into a nightgown for a film premiere
Goldie Hawn sported yet another one of her daring ensembles while attending a Hollywood function with Kurt Russell in 2002. Seen here at the 17th Annual American Museum of the Moving Image gala to honor their fellow actor, Mel Gibson, Hawn turned heads in a busty red satin dress that seemed more appropriate for the bedroom than the red carpet. She tried to elevate the look with a gold sequined bag and silver-heeled sandals, but despite her efforts, she still looked underdressed next to Russell, who wore a tux. A floor-length dress — similar to what Jodie Foster wore to the ceremony — might have been a more appropriate choice.
Speaking of underwhelming, Hawn's corduroy set at the world premiere of "The Banger Sisters" in Los Angeles also felt a little bit too casual for the occasion. She went with a brown lace-up corset with what seemed like an underwire bra peeking out at the top, complete with matching jeans, pointed-toe heels, and a black pendant choker. Not exactly the kind of look you'd expect for someone headlining the film, for sure, especially with the dull tones of her outfit. Even her daughter Kate Hudson seemed more suited for the red carpet in her stunning shin-length dress and pearl white heels.
She went for a backless number to present an award
In 2000, Goldie Hawn presented the American Comedy Lifetime Achievement Award to her "Housesitter" co-star Steve Martin in a sexy floor-length gown with a backless design. The dress had a low scoop neckline with thin straps that went around her neck and extended on her back, leaving her arms, chest, and entire back exposed. She finished it off with silver heels, a small gold clutch, and matching jewelry. She was twinning with her daughter, Kate Hudson, who arrived on the red carpet in a similar backless number with a deep plunging neckline.
While there's nothing wrong with showing a little bit of skin, some might argue that Hawn's dress was a tad too revealing for the occasion. However, considering her track record of daring outfits, she likely didn't give it much thought. "I'm not afraid of my femininity and I'm not afraid of my sexuality," the ever-confident actor once said, according to A-Z Quotes. And anyway, she looked fabulous! That's not always the case with Hawn's red carpet looks, though.
Her Berlin Film Festival look totally missed the mark
Goldie Hawn is no stranger to the occasional fashion faux pas. She completely missed the mark with her drab ensemble at the 2008 Berlin Film Festival, where the "Cactus Flower" actor arrived in a plain-looking dress and matching leggings. She paired them with an oversized fur coat and knee-high boots, but they did nothing to elevate the ensemble. The dress and leggings combo was already an odd choice to begin with, but the oversized coat only seemed to weigh it down and add to the confusion. Her entire 'fit seemed far more fitting for a chilly walk outdoors than the red carpet, where elegant dresses and glamorous gowns are usually the norm.
Fortunately, Hawn redeemed herself by going for an outfit change. During the world premiere of her film "Elegy," she showed up in an off-white V-cut dress with a knot placed just below her hips to accentuate her figure. In true Hawn fashion, she didn't wear a bra despite the thin fabric of her dress, letting her cleavage and nipples peek through. Finally, she added a beige coat and pointed-toe boots to accessorize the ensemble.
She confused a fundraising event for a nightclub
Speaking of fashion missteps, Goldie Hawn also went a bit overboard with her flashy, all-silver ensemble at a charity event held in 2014. She hosted the first "Love In For Kids" gala supporting The Hawn Foundation's MindUP program, which aims to promote mental health awareness and support in children. However, the "Private Benjamin" star seemed to confuse the fundraiser with a nightclub by wearing her sexy silver top and matching cover-up and bottoms. She joined Derek Hough onstage for a dance number set to Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Proud Mary" during the festivities. The event also doubled as a celebration of her 69th birthday, with guests like Kurt Russell, Kate Hudson, Rashida Jones, Leslie Mann, and Judd Apatow showing up to support.
"I got my mom this beautiful china that just embodies my mom. She loves table settings, but they're so extraordinarily expensive that I kind of have been buying them over the years," Huston told E! News on the red carpet. At the 2016 "Love In For Kids" event, Hawn sported a similar 'fit, including a purple top with halter straps and matching pink pants and jacket. In light of 9/11, the actor felt compelled to start her foundation to help kids cope during difficult situations. She has since devoted her life to the cause, telling "Today" hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush, "This is my life right now. And I care very much about our humanity."