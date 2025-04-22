Bob Menendez's Absence After Wife Nadine's Bombshell Conviction Speaks Volumes

There's been a big trial going on that features a Menendez in the defendant's hot seat, but it doesn't involve the infamous Menendez brothers' case. Nadine Menendez, the wife of a former senator (and no relation to Eric and Lyle Menendez), was found guilty on all 15 counts of bribery. According to CBS News, Nadine didn't react when the verdict was read, and she will have to wait until mid-June for her sentencing.

Advertisement

Former New Jersey senator Bob Menendez, Nadine's husband, had already been charged with bribery in his separate trial back in July 2024, and kicked off the new year by being sentenced to 11 years in prison. His jail time begins in early June, less than a week before his wife finds out her fate. ABC News reported that both of them were convicted of accepting bribes in the form of cash, gold, and even a fancy car, in a quid pro quo for political favors. People in power are supposed to be trustworthy and held to a higher standard, but, unfortunately, it doesn't always work out that way.

Interestingly, Bob was nowhere in sight when his wife was convicted for her crimes. Granted, he has his own issues to deal with at the moment, but since she's his spouse, you'd think he'd at least be there to support or comfort her. Nope. Like the old saying goes, "There's no honor among thieves." Somehow, we don't see this marriage lasting much longer, especially since both parties are going to separate prisons.

Advertisement