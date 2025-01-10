Trump's Splotchy Tan Totally Overshadows His Virtual Sentencing Appearance

Donald Trump knows how to make an appearance — and when he virtually appeared in court for sentencing related to his hush-money case involving payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, his lopsided tan stole the show. The soon-to-be-president appeared remotely in the New York court from his house in Florida where he sat in front of an American flag, and someone on his team may have wanted to do a camera or lighting check because the knowingly-vain Trump appeared to have a two-tone white-and-orange hue to his face throughout the ordeal. It almost looked like Trump's left side was heavily tanned while his right side looked like our rendering of him with his natural skin color back.

Despite Trump not looking his best, NBC News reported that Judge Juan Merchan sentenced him with an "unconditional discharge." The outlet reported that the unique term means that Trump will not serve any time in prison; however, as per New York state law, the sentencing does officially give Trump the unshakeable label of a convicted felon.

Unsurprisingly, Trump was not pleased with the sentence. "This has been a very terrible experience," he said (per NBC News). While he was not talking about his tan job, he added, "It was done to damage my reputation so I would lose the election," and maintained that "I am totally innocent. I did nothing wrong." If that's true, he can add his damaged reputation to the damage that could be lurking under that tan of his.