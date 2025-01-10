Trump's Splotchy Tan Totally Overshadows His Virtual Sentencing Appearance
Donald Trump knows how to make an appearance — and when he virtually appeared in court for sentencing related to his hush-money case involving payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, his lopsided tan stole the show. The soon-to-be-president appeared remotely in the New York court from his house in Florida where he sat in front of an American flag, and someone on his team may have wanted to do a camera or lighting check because the knowingly-vain Trump appeared to have a two-tone white-and-orange hue to his face throughout the ordeal. It almost looked like Trump's left side was heavily tanned while his right side looked like our rendering of him with his natural skin color back.
Despite Trump not looking his best, NBC News reported that Judge Juan Merchan sentenced him with an "unconditional discharge." The outlet reported that the unique term means that Trump will not serve any time in prison; however, as per New York state law, the sentencing does officially give Trump the unshakeable label of a convicted felon.
Unsurprisingly, Trump was not pleased with the sentence. "This has been a very terrible experience," he said (per NBC News). While he was not talking about his tan job, he added, "It was done to damage my reputation so I would lose the election," and maintained that "I am totally innocent. I did nothing wrong." If that's true, he can add his damaged reputation to the damage that could be lurking under that tan of his.
It was a historically bad day for Trump
While Donald Trump's garish tan was stealing the show, it did not erase the fact that he also made history in the courtroom, albeit not something of which he should be proud. When he is sworn into office as America's 47th president, he will do so with the rare title of being the first commander-in-chief who has ever been sentenced on criminal charges. Per NBC News, Judge Juan Merchan said of the case, "Never before has this court been presented with such a unique and remarkable set of circumstances," later alluding to Trump getting off lightly due to the incoming protections of the presidency, saying that an unconditional discharge was "the only lawful sentence that permits entry of a judgment of conviction without encroaching upon the highest office in the land."
Trump has had plenty to say about the matter. He made a long post on Truth Social after being given the unconditional discharge, writing, "That result alone proves that, as all Legal Scholars and Experts have said, THERE IS NO CASE, THERE WAS NEVER A CASE, and this whole Scam fully deserves to be DISMISSED." The sentencing could put an end to the criminal cases that were brought against him, with NBC News reporting that two federal cases had previously been dropped after Trump won the election and the New York state hush money case was the only case that made it to a trial.
While the unconditional discharge may mean that Trump will be free to be sworn in on January 20, he might want to discharge whoever was responsible for his eyebrow-raising makeup routine, because he will have even more cameras on him on the big day.