Gabby Petito's Mom Shares Eerie Claim About Brian Laundrie's Home

Gabby Petito's mother has shared a disturbing claim about Brian Laundrie's home. Although Laundrie committed suicide before facing legal consequences, he admitted to killing Petito — his then-girlfriend — in a suicide note discovered after his death. "I ended her life. I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made," Laundrie allegedly wrote, according to ABC 7 Chicago. On the last page of the notebook, he wrote down his plans to take his own life. "I have killed myself by this creek in the hopes that animals may tear me apart," he continued. "That it may make some of her family happy."

Laundrie's written admissions were published in June 2022 — roughly nine months after Petito's remains were found in September 2021. The then-couple had been on a months-long road trip when things took a tragic turn for Petito. Unfortunately, her body would eventually be found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest. According to Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue and Petito's autopsy, domestic violence was the culprit that killed her. "Unfortunately, this is only one of many deaths around the country of people who are involved with domestic violence, and it's unfortunate that these other deaths did not get as much coverage as this one," he said.

Now, nearly three years later, Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, has made a bombshell claim about Laundrie's home in the wake of Petito's murder.

