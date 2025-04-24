Gabby Petito's Mom Shares Eerie Claim About Brian Laundrie's Home
Gabby Petito's mother has shared a disturbing claim about Brian Laundrie's home. Although Laundrie committed suicide before facing legal consequences, he admitted to killing Petito — his then-girlfriend — in a suicide note discovered after his death. "I ended her life. I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made," Laundrie allegedly wrote, according to ABC 7 Chicago. On the last page of the notebook, he wrote down his plans to take his own life. "I have killed myself by this creek in the hopes that animals may tear me apart," he continued. "That it may make some of her family happy."
Laundrie's written admissions were published in June 2022 — roughly nine months after Petito's remains were found in September 2021. The then-couple had been on a months-long road trip when things took a tragic turn for Petito. Unfortunately, her body would eventually be found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest. According to Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue and Petito's autopsy, domestic violence was the culprit that killed her. "Unfortunately, this is only one of many deaths around the country of people who are involved with domestic violence, and it's unfortunate that these other deaths did not get as much coverage as this one," he said.
Now, nearly three years later, Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, has made a bombshell claim about Laundrie's home in the wake of Petito's murder.
Gabby Petito's mom says Brian Laundrie's room had been cleared out
Brian Laundrie's parents never faced charges in connection to the murder of Gabby Petito, but much of the public believes that they helped him escape the authorities before he took his own life. Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, recently made a claim about the state of Brian's room that further points the finger at his parents.
While appearing on "The Squeeze" podcast, hosted by actor Taylor Lautner and his wife, Taylor Dome, Schmidt opened up about information she'd recently come across. "There was — I actually don't know their name, which is better — that was at the house when Brian was missing and — I would say he was hiding, he wasn't missing, but he was actually dead — but his room was completely gutted and renovated," she claimed. "None of his things were there anymore. It was gone." Schmidt also spoke about Laundrie's mother. "They said that there's something wrong with that mother, she's clearly not mentally well, and I'm like that's just add it to the list because I didn't even know about that."
A note written by Brian's mother, Roberta Laundrie, to her son, further implicated her in the court of public opinion. "If you're in jail, I will bake a cake with a file in it," Roberta wrote in the note presented in "American Murder: Gabby Petito," a Netflix-produced docuseries chronicling the disturbing sequence of events that led to Petito's unjust murder, noted USA Today. It continued, "If you need to dispose of a body, I will show up with a shovel and garbage bags." However, as the outlet noted, Roberta has never admitted that she was speaking about Petito and her murder. Both parents remain free.