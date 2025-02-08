Gabby Petito: Her Tragic Real-Life Story

On August 17, 2021, Brian Laundrie took a flight from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Tampa, Florida, leaving Gabby Petito behind. He flew back to Utah six days later to resume the trip. Later on, in October 2021, the attorney hired by Laundrie's family told Business Insider, "[Laundrie visited Tampa] to obtain some items and empty and close the storage unit to save money as [Petito and Laundrie] contemplated extending the road trip."

On August 24, 2021, Petito spoke to her mother over FaceTime for the very last time, and the two exchanged messages the next day. Although Petito's mother got text messages from Petito's phone on August 27 and 30, she wasn't convinced they were actually from her daughter. The August 27 text read (via Daily Mail), "Can you help Stan, I just keep getting his voicemails and missed calls." The message seemed unusual to Petito's mother because Stan was Petito's grandfather, and she never called him by his first name. Even the August 30 text, which read, "No service in Yosemite," was deemed unusual by Petito's mother.

On August 27, 2021, a crying Petito and an enraged Laundrie were seen at a Jackson, Wyoming, restaurant called The Merry Piglets Tex-Mex. On the same day, the duo was recorded stopping by and shopping at a Whole Foods in Wyoming. That was the very last time Petito was seen alive. It's crucial to note that, on the evening of August 27, the couple's van was spotted isolated in Wyoming's Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area — the very same place Petito's body was recovered from a few weeks later.