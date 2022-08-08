The Real Reason Gabby Petito's Family Just Filed $50 Million Lawsuit

Gabby Petito's family plans to continue their legal battle against those they feel were negligent in the 2021 case. The tragedy, which quickly became a media spectacle, ended when Petito's body was discovered a week after she was reported missing. At the time of her disappearance, the New York native was on a cross-country roundtrip with her fiance, Brian Laundurie, who was found dead weeks later.

Shortly before her death, officers from the Moab City Police Department responded to a domestic dispute near Arches National Park. According to the police report, Petito and Laundurie refused to file charges and insisted they were simply dealing with "personal issues." "Ultimately, it was decided Officer Robbins would conclude this case and Officer Pratt left the scene," the report read. "Officer Robbins advised Gabby that she was not going to be getting charged with anything but stated he had to separate her and Brian for the night."

Now, Petito's parents are taking action against the Utah police department for way things were handled during that incident.