Sad Details About HGTV Star Page Turner

Page Turner is known for her no-nonsense approach on HGTV's "Fix My Flip," and while there's no question that her professional expertise has a lot to do with that, she also developed that sense of tough love as a result of some of the storms she's had to weather in her life. Between loss, bad breakups, and the challenges of single motherhood, she's been through a lot over the years.

We'll start with her father's passing. Decades before becoming an HGTV star, Page was already rubbing shoulders with some very famous people, thanks to her highly sought-after optician parents, who made glasses for Sammy Davis Jr. and Dionne Warwick, among others. Sadly, her dad Eugene Turner died of liver illness when she was just 8 years old. Because of how high-profile he was, members of the press arrived at the funeral, and in a 2019 Instagram post, Page shared the picture that had been taken of her en route to it. "The #paparazzi had to get a pic of me crying on my mom's lap in the limo," she shared in the caption, including a picture of the newspaper clipping in her post.

Over the years, Page has spoken a lot about losing her dad at such a young age. In one Father's Day post on Instagram, she gushed, "There's something sooooo special to be able to say that 'I'm a daddy's girl ... ' Even though I was 8 the last time he could hold me, he set the standard & I still remember." In another, she shared that even with him gone physically, she never doubted his continued presence in her life. "I can feel him all around me and I know that much of my strength comes from him," she wrote. Talk about a beautiful legacy to leave behind.

