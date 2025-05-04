Matt Gaetz's Mugshot Makes His Transformation Look Ridiculous

Trumpworld seems to be synonymous with mega MAGA makeovers, and Matt Gaetz certainly falls into the category of obvious cosmetic work. The thing that really has us doing a double take, though? His mugshot.

Advertisement

It's hardly untold that Gaetz had a run-in with the law back in 2008, but on the off chance you needed a reminder, he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. At the time, he was 26, so it's not exactly unsurprising that he looks a little different in his forties. However, there is something to be said for the fact that Matt actually has fewer expression lines on his face today than he did at the time of his arrest. In fact, in his appearance at the 2024 Republican National Convention, his face looked almost completely frozen, with his eyebrows flaring upwards at the outside edges. This, compared to his mugshot lewk, where the upper edges of his brows were slightly raised but fairly heavy and set in a straighter line overall.

Advertisement

Speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, Board Certified Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr. Mariano Busso attributed Gaetz's shocking transformation to a whole lot of injectables. As for the brows more specifically, he explained, "Botox was performed very heavily on the center of his forehead, resulting in a drop of his central eyebrows ... The lateral aspect of the eyebrows was left with movement, giving that 'Mr. Spock' look with pointy lateral eyebrows." That explains it, then. Well, explains from a scientific point of view, anyway. The GOP star's decision to go overboard with the cosmetic procedures, not so much.