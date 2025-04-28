Body Language Expert: Ignore The Haters, Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Are Glued To Each Other
We might have expected the biggest bit of gossip at the "Another Simple Favor" premiere to involve what's going on between the movie's stars, Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively. Yet, despite the fact that the costars have been rumored to have a feud, a different bit of drama stole their spotlight. Clips of Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds at the premiere have been making the rounds online. And, the consensus among netizens is that there seems to be trouble in paradise. Folks think Lively and Reynolds are failing miserably trying to make their marriage look happy. Yet, according to a body language expert, that may not be the right take.
On April 27, Reynolds accompanied Lively to her new movie's premiere in New York City. The pair had an awkward moment on the red carpet that got folks' attention. One Reddit-user posted the clip, writing: "Body language is tense. He's walking on eggshells. They both seem annoyed." And, many others seemed to agree. "they r so awkward together these days," someone commented on TikTok. "They are so disingenuous honestly," wrote another. So, does this clip really show something wrong with this celeb couple's marriage? CSP Body Language Expert and Behavior Analyst Traci Brown doesn't think so. In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, Brown told us that she thinks the public's read of the situation is way off. According to her, "People are saying they can't stand each other? That's the most ridiculous analysis I've ever heard."
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' body language doesn't indicate trouble
So, why did folks online interpret the clip so differently than Traci Brown did? Brown thinks that the couple appears to be under stress, and to some, this might have come across like tension between them. "I do think there's a bit of stress in the moment trying to handle several tasks at once," Brown explained.
According to her, there are a few signs in Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' body language in the viral clip that indicate they're a happy couple. "Look how when they do stand together for the shot they're glued down the middle. That's what to look for to find a couple who's doing well together. They have it," she explained. She also noted, "They look at each other in the eye at close range when she has her hands on his face. She's trying to get him to focus on her and direct his actions a bit. If they couldn't stand each other they wouldn't kiss here."
Lively's rumored diva behavior has been coming back to bite her lately. Between that and her highly-publicized legal battle with her "It Ends With Us" costar Justin Baldoni, a lot of former fans have turned on Lively. And, this may be the reason why many people are seeing the worst in a clip of her interacting with her hubby. If the proof is in the body language, though, it seems that these two are still going strong.