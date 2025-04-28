Body Language Expert: Ignore The Haters, Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Are Glued To Each Other

So, why did folks online interpret the clip so differently than Traci Brown did? Brown thinks that the couple appears to be under stress, and to some, this might have come across like tension between them. "I do think there's a bit of stress in the moment trying to handle several tasks at once," Brown explained.

According to her, there are a few signs in Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' body language in the viral clip that indicate they're a happy couple. "Look how when they do stand together for the shot they're glued down the middle. That's what to look for to find a couple who's doing well together. They have it," she explained. She also noted, "They look at each other in the eye at close range when she has her hands on his face. She's trying to get him to focus on her and direct his actions a bit. If they couldn't stand each other they wouldn't kiss here."

Lively's rumored diva behavior has been coming back to bite her lately. Between that and her highly-publicized legal battle with her "It Ends With Us" costar Justin Baldoni, a lot of former fans have turned on Lively. And, this may be the reason why many people are seeing the worst in a clip of her interacting with her hubby. If the proof is in the body language, though, it seems that these two are still going strong.

