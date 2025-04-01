Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Try To Make Their Marriage Look Unbothered & Fail Miserably

No one was more quick to point out the cloying PR move (straight out of Amber Heard's playbook) than eagle-eyed fans online, who made their harsh disapproval known. One user on X, formerly Twitter, sniffed out the setup, posting, "Blake and Ryan are so private, let's you know that the only reason they're coming out and interacting with the public is because they have an agenda. I find it all to be extremely entertaining." As for why sentiment seems to have shifted and Lively and Reynolds may have felt the need to appear more down to earth, one user posted, "Not sure new branding would help. This isn't just redo and forget. She tried to ruin an innocent man's career, livelihood, and family for her own greed and praise. She's utterly vile."

The pro-Justin Baldoni opinion could stem from news reported by People in which Baldoni's lawyer claimed that he and fellow "It Ends With Us" producers were "devastated financially and emotionally," with the lawyer also noting that Lively was the one who started the drama, adding that, "in these kinds of cases, once someone says something it becomes fact: There's no way to fight against it." Granted, some shady details have come out about Baldoni, too. As for Lively and Reynolds, though they may appear to be just dandy making donuts, a source told Us Weekly that "Blake is very stressed, upset, and just wants all of this to be done." However, Reynolds (whose own career may be suffering some collateral damage) was "more confident that the truth will prevail in court." The source also said that Reynolds "has been consoling" Lively –- which makes for quite a different picture than her pleasant weekend at the donut shop.