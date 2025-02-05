Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Expose How Messy Their PR Team Is With Tasteless Marriage Update

For a movie called "It Ends With Us," the shady drama surrounding Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively, and — by extension — Ryan Reynolds just won't end. If anything, it's only getting messier. And yet, Lively and Reynolds are carrying on like nothing's happening — a choice that feels less like cool nonchalance and more like willful ignorance when so much is on the line.

If you need a refresher, the three are entangled in an increasingly convoluted legal battle over what transpired during filming. Lively struck first, filing a lawsuit against Baldoni in December 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment, fostering a hostile work environment, and attempting to tarnish her reputation. Mere hours later, The New York Times published a damning review of the court documents, revealing Lively's allegations that Baldoni "improvised unwanted kissing and had discussed his sex life," as well as conspired with a crisis PR expert to ensure Lively "can be buried." The fallout was swift — celebrities rallied behind Lively, Baldoni lost his agency, and an award was rescinded. Nearly a month later, Baldoni fired back with a lawsuit of his own, suing Lively, Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloan for defamation and extortion. Not stopping there, he also took The New York Times to court, accusing them of running with Lively's version of events without fact-checking. To push his side of the story, Baldoni's legal team launched a website, publishing his full complaint and a detailed timeline of events.

With a trial set for March 9, 2026 — over a year away — the court of public opinion is having a field day. And while everyone else is taking sides, Lively and Reynolds are out here acting like none of this is happening. Bold move, but maybe not the best look.