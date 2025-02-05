Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Expose How Messy Their PR Team Is With Tasteless Marriage Update
For a movie called "It Ends With Us," the shady drama surrounding Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively, and — by extension — Ryan Reynolds just won't end. If anything, it's only getting messier. And yet, Lively and Reynolds are carrying on like nothing's happening — a choice that feels less like cool nonchalance and more like willful ignorance when so much is on the line.
If you need a refresher, the three are entangled in an increasingly convoluted legal battle over what transpired during filming. Lively struck first, filing a lawsuit against Baldoni in December 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment, fostering a hostile work environment, and attempting to tarnish her reputation. Mere hours later, The New York Times published a damning review of the court documents, revealing Lively's allegations that Baldoni "improvised unwanted kissing and had discussed his sex life," as well as conspired with a crisis PR expert to ensure Lively "can be buried." The fallout was swift — celebrities rallied behind Lively, Baldoni lost his agency, and an award was rescinded. Nearly a month later, Baldoni fired back with a lawsuit of his own, suing Lively, Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloan for defamation and extortion. Not stopping there, he also took The New York Times to court, accusing them of running with Lively's version of events without fact-checking. To push his side of the story, Baldoni's legal team launched a website, publishing his full complaint and a detailed timeline of events.
With a trial set for March 9, 2026 — over a year away — the court of public opinion is having a field day. And while everyone else is taking sides, Lively and Reynolds are out here acting like none of this is happening. Bold move, but maybe not the best look.
Blake and Ryan are trying to convince the world that everything is fine and dandy
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are keeping up the unbothered act — as if the world around them isn't currently on fire. In a move that feels oddly out of character for Reynolds, he posted a smiling selfie with Lively, soundtracked by none other than Hootie & the Blowfish's "Only Wanna Be with You." Even more eyebrow-raising? The post went up on the same day that People reported Justin Baldoni was "devastated financially and emotionally" over the whole fiasco. Timing, right? His lawyer, Bryan Freedman, didn't hold back, either. "Not to sound like a 4-year-old fighting a 4-year-old with 'they started it,' but in these kinds of cases, once someone says something it becomes fact: There's no way to fight against it," he said.
Meanwhile, People also claims Lively is completely unperturbed and laser-focused on her kids. "Blake is surprisingly calm and just tries to focus on family life," a source (or dare we say PR team?) shared. "She's in constant contact with her team. She sees the whole lawsuit drama as a necessary bump, but she's not letting it take away from her main focus, which is her children." Except Us Weekly paints a different picture, with insiders saying Lively is actually "very stressed [and] upset," while Reynolds is "more confident that the truth will prevail in court."
But judging by that Instagram selfie, the couple seems determined to sell a business-as-usual narrative. Whether anyone's buying it? That's another story.