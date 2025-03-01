Blake Lively Criticized For PR Move Straight Out Of Amber Heard's Playbook

The nasty feud between actress Blake Lively and director Justin Baldoni shows no sign of stopping. After a series of escalating tit-for-tat lawsuits filed from both parties — and sometimes even outside parties — Lively has officially hired a crisis PR manager. Considering the messy misstep her husband Ryan Reynolds took during the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary show, this move may be better late than never.

However, it has not stopped the online masses from criticizing the "Gossip Girl" star for taking a page out of the Amber Heard playbook. While Heard and her ex Johnny Depp were in the middle of their drop-down-drag-out defamation trial, the "Justice League" actress hired Shane Communications — a crisis PR firm — to help remold her public image to mixed success.

Now, according to Variety, Lively is following suit — and then some. The manager Lively has teamed up with is Nick Shapiro, a former CIA deputy chief. A member of Lively's legal team stated, "The litigation team for Ms. Lively retained Mr. Shapiro to advise on the legal communications strategy for the ongoing sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit occurring in the Southern District of New York." While this might be a smart move for "The Rhythm Section" star, it certainly has not helped her in the court of public opinion so far.