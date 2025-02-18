Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Appearance At SNL50 Has Everyone Calling Out Their Messy Misstep
It's no secret that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are trying to save face these days. Alas, they appear to be making things worse. Case in point: exposing just how messy their PR team is with a tasteless marriage update in early February. But Hollywood's former golden couple really shocked the world when they stepped out at the "Saturday Night Live" 50th Anniversary special and even participated in the show amid their high-profile and ongoing scandal with Lively's "It Ends With Us" costar Justin Baldoni. "THE GASP I just did seeing Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on the SNL 50th Red Carpet," one X user tweeted.
As you may recall, even before "It Ends With Us" was released, there were whispers that something was amiss between the two costars. Then, on December 31, 2024, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni for "retaliating against her for reporting sexual harassment and workplace safety concerns," per Forbes. On January 16, Baldoni countersued Lively and Reynolds, as well as their public relations team, for defamation and extortion. At first, many fans appeared to be firmly "Team Blake." However, as time passed and more behind-the-scenes details came to light, many Lively fans started jumping ship. Since then, there have been even more clear signs that Lively's reputation in Hollywood has soured and that Lively and Reynolds have a shady side we can't ignore. Now, the former golden couple's new SNL50 misstep has everyone calling them out.
No one is laughing at Ryan Reynolds SNL50 bit
Too soon?! Just the decision to show up at such a high-profile event like the "Saturday Night Live" 50th anniversary special, whilst in the thick of their current professional and personal turmoil, had many scratching their heads. But things went from bad to worse when Ryan Reynolds opted to draw attention to the enormous elephant in the room, seemingly making light of what was otherwise a very serious situation.
During what appeared to be a scripted question-and-answer session with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the comedic duo called directly on Reynolds, asking him how things were going. "Great — why, what have you heard?" the actor nervously quipped back. Meanwhile, Lively looked on during the exchange, appearing both bewildered and unamused before immediately switching back to her signature megawatt smile. And scene!
As you can imagine, many were none too pleased with the couple's shenanigans and immediately shared their thoughts on social media. "Since when does a #Victim of #SexualHarassment agree to let her worst nightmare be used as a joke on television with her husband deadpanning it for laughs? That shows real trauma #BLAKE especially you laughing!" one X user tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively casually sitting and smiling in SNL audience like they didn't ruin a good man's career and also tried to steal the movie credits," along with a clown emoji. It's safe to say that a stunt like this flies in the very face of the old adage, "There's no such thing as bad publicity."