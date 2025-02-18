Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Appearance At SNL50 Has Everyone Calling Out Their Messy Misstep

It's no secret that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are trying to save face these days. Alas, they appear to be making things worse. Case in point: exposing just how messy their PR team is with a tasteless marriage update in early February. But Hollywood's former golden couple really shocked the world when they stepped out at the "Saturday Night Live" 50th Anniversary special and even participated in the show amid their high-profile and ongoing scandal with Lively's "It Ends With Us" costar Justin Baldoni. "THE GASP I just did seeing Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on the SNL 50th Red Carpet," one X user tweeted.

As you may recall, even before "It Ends With Us" was released, there were whispers that something was amiss between the two costars. Then, on December 31, 2024, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni for "retaliating against her for reporting sexual harassment and workplace safety concerns," per Forbes. On January 16, Baldoni countersued Lively and Reynolds, as well as their public relations team, for defamation and extortion. At first, many fans appeared to be firmly "Team Blake." However, as time passed and more behind-the-scenes details came to light, many Lively fans started jumping ship. Since then, there have been even more clear signs that Lively's reputation in Hollywood has soured and that Lively and Reynolds have a shady side we can't ignore. Now, the former golden couple's new SNL50 misstep has everyone calling them out.