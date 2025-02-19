Blake Lively Suffers Another PR Blow As 'Dragon' Taylor Swift Reportedly Cut Her Off
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's competing lawsuits over sexual harassment and defamation and extortion, respectively, have exposed how tense their working relationship was on "It Ends With Us," a film based on Colleen Hoover's book of the same name. Lively starred as Lily Bloom, and Baldoni starred as neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid, one of her love interests. He also directed. The actors' once-private grievances — including Lively's sexual harassment allegations and Baldoni's claims that Lively attempted to seize production from him — have become public and split social media clear down the middle, with support for each party fluctuating with each new tier of their legal journey.
Despite the seriousness of the allegations, social media has become obsessed with the salacious details embedded within the court filings — including Lively's viral exchange with Baldoni that married a "Game of Thrones" reference with her best friend, Taylor Swift. During a back-and-forth about Lively changing a rooftop scene between their characters, Baldoni revealed that she hadn't needed to get Swift and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, to encourage him to use her version in a prior meeting. In response, Lively referred to herself as Khaleesi, Mother of Dragons, from "Game of Thrones" and implied that Reynolds and Swift were her own personal dragons. "If you ever get around to watching 'Game of Thrones,' you'll appreciate that I'm with Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better." Many interpreted Lively's response as a subtle threat to assert the dragons — i.e. Swift and Reynolds — in her life to get as she wanted.
Unfortunately, it appears as if Swift wasn't aware of her role in Lively's life, as she's seemingly decided to drop the actor amid her legal drama.
Taylor Swift is reportedly not Blake Lively's dragon
Blake Lively's friendship with Taylor Swift appears to be in danger.
Lively's "Khaleesi" text caused fans to speculate if Swift had used her fame to sway Justin Baldoni into yielding to Lively's creative requests. However, sources close to the situation have since said it was never Swift's desire to impact the production. Ultimately, having her name attached to the fallout has also impacted her longtime friendship with Lively, who recently made a major misstep by appearing on "SNL 50" with Ryan Reynolds. "Taylor is not communicating with Blake," a source shared with the Daily Mail. "She was invited to SNL50, but with Blake there – and Kim Kardashian – it was the last place on earth she would be seen." A second source noted, "'Taylor is taking stock of which of her friends are good for her and who name drops her for personal gain after Blake-gate."
According to a source who spoke with Page Six, Swift has put Lively, whose reputation has soured, on ice by breaking away from their friendship. "Taylor is really hurt by this whole situation and feels like a pawn," shared the insider. "Taylor wants nothing to do with this whole ordeal. She has always been a loyal friend to Blake and doesn't appreciate being thrown into this at all." The comment echoes a statement from January revealing that the pop star wasn't on board with how Lively referenced her within the texts. "Taylor doesn't appreciate being referred to as one of Blake's dragons," shared the source.