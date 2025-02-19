Blake Lively Suffers Another PR Blow As 'Dragon' Taylor Swift Reportedly Cut Her Off

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's competing lawsuits over sexual harassment and defamation and extortion, respectively, have exposed how tense their working relationship was on "It Ends With Us," a film based on Colleen Hoover's book of the same name. Lively starred as Lily Bloom, and Baldoni starred as neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid, one of her love interests. He also directed. The actors' once-private grievances — including Lively's sexual harassment allegations and Baldoni's claims that Lively attempted to seize production from him — have become public and split social media clear down the middle, with support for each party fluctuating with each new tier of their legal journey.

Despite the seriousness of the allegations, social media has become obsessed with the salacious details embedded within the court filings — including Lively's viral exchange with Baldoni that married a "Game of Thrones" reference with her best friend, Taylor Swift. During a back-and-forth about Lively changing a rooftop scene between their characters, Baldoni revealed that she hadn't needed to get Swift and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, to encourage him to use her version in a prior meeting. In response, Lively referred to herself as Khaleesi, Mother of Dragons, from "Game of Thrones" and implied that Reynolds and Swift were her own personal dragons. "If you ever get around to watching 'Game of Thrones,' you'll appreciate that I'm with Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better." Many interpreted Lively's response as a subtle threat to assert the dragons — i.e. Swift and Reynolds — in her life to get as she wanted.

Unfortunately, it appears as if Swift wasn't aware of her role in Lively's life, as she's seemingly decided to drop the actor amid her legal drama.