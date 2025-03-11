Ryan Reynold's New Approach To Blake Lively Drama Sends Red Flag His Career Is Feeling The Heat

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's reps seem to be making up the plans for curbing the professional and personal fallout related to Lively's legal back-and-forth with Justin Baldoni — her "It Ends With Us" co-star and director — as they go along. February saw Reynolds and Lively make a messy misstep by showing up to "SNL 50" amid their PR disaster. The negative reactions from those who felt that Reynolds' joke about the legal battle downplayed the seriousness of Lively's sexual harassment allegations against Baldoni seem to have influenced the way the couple's PR teams handle their public appearances. Unfortunately, another questionable PR decision sent the message that Reynolds might be deeply concerned about how his career will be impacted by the messy drama.

For context, Lively is currently in the middle of a promotional tour for "Another Simple Favor," the sequel to 2018's "A Simple Favor." While she appeared to be in great spirits for her first post-Baldoni-lawsuit film premiere, folks couldn't help but notice that Reynolds skipped out on the event. According to the Daily Mail, his absence was intentional; the couple reportedly decided not to walk the red carpet together after seeing how poorly received their "SNL" appearance was.

However, Reynolds' absence could be construed as a sign that he's more concerned about salvaging his career than showing up to support his wife. One insider did previously tell the Daily Mail that Reynolds was fretting over his work being effected by legal proceedings. "Ryan's production company has a lot of projects in the works right now and Ryan would be devastated if this impacted these," said the source. And while his rep insists all is well, the "Deadpool" star reportedly made a career decision that reeks of desperation to avoid becoming one of the actors Hollywood won't cast anymore.