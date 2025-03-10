Times Blake Lively's Rumored Diva Behavior Came Back To Bite Her

Blake Lively's reputation has taken a hit since the "It Ends with Us" press tour imploded in the summer of 2024. While Lively was known for years as a talented actor and entrepreneur, along with being the wife of "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds, she's since become a divisive figure. The drama revolves around Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit launched against her "It Ends with Us" co-star and director, Justin Baldoni. Initially, her claims were met with widespread support, but Baldoni's $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times, which published an expose claiming he had acted inappropriately toward Lively on set, and his $400 million lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds, has seen tides shift greatly in his favor, with many claiming Lively exhibited manipulative and diva behavior.

Lively claimed in her filing that Baldoni retaliated against her on-set HR concerns with a smear campaign meant to make people turn against her. However, Baldoni's lawsuit included hundreds of pages of text messages and correspondence which have, in the court of public opinion, provided context to Lively's claims that don't fare in her favor. One text even reportedly led to Taylor Swift cutting Lively off in a brutal PR blow.

While Baldoni's legal response, along with the out-of-court information he's released on a website, has helped him drum up more and more public favor, Lively's reputation continues to suffer. As such, social media has started digging up her most unflattering moments, particularly those instances when she displayed diva behavior. And while none of the moments can prove which party has the moral high ground, Nicki Swift spoke exclusively to a body language expert who offered some insight into what was possibly going through the actor's mind on one of the occasions when Lively got called out by the internet for being rude.