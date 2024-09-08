5 Times Blake Lively Was Called Out By The Internet For Being Rude

The following article contains mentions of domestic violence.

Blake Lively has been in the headlines since the "It Ends With Us" press tour and it's clear her reputation in Hollywood has soured. Rumors of a rift between her and co-star Justin Baldoni surfaced after fans noticed that they hadn't been pictured together and did interviews separately. There was speculation that Lively tried to take over the film, which was executive-produced and directed by Baldoni. Adding more fuel to the "Gossip Girl" star's flailing reputation, Lively promoted "It Ends With Us" by telling fans via TikTok, "Grab your friends, wear your florals, and head out to see it." The problem was that the book-turned-movie is not just a lighthearted rom-com centered on fashion but is based on the lead character Lily Bloom's struggle to leave her abusive relationship. "I went to a movie the other night and wish there had been a warning before the preview. As a survivor of DV it triggered a panic attack," a fan replied.

Lively's tone-deaf message about "It Ends With Us" wasn't the first time fans called her out. Past interviews have resurfaced where the mom of four has been dismissive and even downright rude. While she's known for having a dry, sarcastic sense of humor, the times she put her foot in her mouth were definitely not funny.