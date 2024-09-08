5 Times Blake Lively Was Called Out By The Internet For Being Rude
The following article contains mentions of domestic violence.
Blake Lively has been in the headlines since the "It Ends With Us" press tour and it's clear her reputation in Hollywood has soured. Rumors of a rift between her and co-star Justin Baldoni surfaced after fans noticed that they hadn't been pictured together and did interviews separately. There was speculation that Lively tried to take over the film, which was executive-produced and directed by Baldoni. Adding more fuel to the "Gossip Girl" star's flailing reputation, Lively promoted "It Ends With Us" by telling fans via TikTok, "Grab your friends, wear your florals, and head out to see it." The problem was that the book-turned-movie is not just a lighthearted rom-com centered on fashion but is based on the lead character Lily Bloom's struggle to leave her abusive relationship. "I went to a movie the other night and wish there had been a warning before the preview. As a survivor of DV it triggered a panic attack," a fan replied.
Lively's tone-deaf message about "It Ends With Us" wasn't the first time fans called her out. Past interviews have resurfaced where the mom of four has been dismissive and even downright rude. While she's known for having a dry, sarcastic sense of humor, the times she put her foot in her mouth were definitely not funny.
Blake Lively's rude comeback has come back to bite her
During a 2016 interview, reporter Kjersti Flaa congratulated a pregnant Blake Lively on her "little bump," to which the "Café Society" star sarcastically replied, "Congrats on your little bump." A flustered Flaa, who was not pregnant, laughed nervously while Lively and co-star Parker Posey proceeded to joke around with each other. When asked about the period costumes for the Woody Allen film, Lively turned to Posey and stated, "Everyone wants to ask about the clothes but I wonder if they would ask the men about the clothes." In a completely mean-girl fashion, the two ignored the reporter while discussing what the men wore in the movie while Flaa watched on awkwardly. "They literally pretended the interviewer doesn't exist, this is just a 101 high school bullying tactic," a YouTuber replied. Another wrote, "I think it's CRAZY how Blake calls herself a feminist, yet attacks a fellow woman on her body, when the woman was clearly congratulating her."
After the clip went viral, Flaa told the Daily Mail, "I was there so they could promote a movie. I was invited to meet them. It certainly did not feel like that. I felt belittled and ignored and it made me question if I ever wanted to do these types of interviews again." She also revealed that the "little bump" comment was particularly hurtful because she's unable to get pregnant. "I didn't know how to react. I felt very uncomfortable throughout the interview and all I wanted to do was leave and get out of there as fast as I could," Flaa shared.
Blake Lively was dismissive of domestic violence
There have been many problematic issues with the promotion of "It Ends With Us," with one being the subject of domestic violence not being taken seriously enough, especially by Blake Lively. While talking to reporter Jake Hamilton with her co-star Brandon Sklenar, the "A Simple Favor" actor was asked how those who related to the movie could approach her if they were to see her in public. "Like asking for like my address or my phone number or like my location share. I could just location share you," she joked. "Her initial response to the first question is so out of touch," a fan stated. "The subject of DV clearly has too much depth for her. They're all talking about getting emotional over the project and she's talking about looking pretty while crying. Just do everyone a favor and leave the promotion to Justin," another replied.
Lively got slammed again when she posted a Q&A she had with her castmates Jenny Slate and Isabela Ferrer, along with the author of "It Ends With Us," Colleen Hoover. Instead of discussing the serious nature of the movie, they talked about frivolous things like their zodiac signs. "This is shameful. I don't understand why everyone's laughing and no one mentioned domestic violence even once," an Instagram user commented. "The film deals with a very serious issue, which is domestic violence, and she is talking as if it were a romantic film," another bemoaned.
Blake Lively joked that pregnancy cravings aren't real
Is pregnancy a touchy subject for Blake Lively or was she just having some fun? While she was carrying her first baby James, the "Green Lantern" star was asked by Extra how she was doing, as the reporter's wife was seven months along and required feet rubs, via TikTok. "Oh, she's just taking advantage," Lively laughed. "You're a sucker. You can't fall for that stuff. Cravings — nah," she continued. The actor then stated that women lie about pregnancy cravings to get what they want and then stated that she was joking. A TikTok user commented, "When I was pregnant I wanted mashed potatoes every day. In the two years I've had my daughter, I've had mashed potatoes 4-5 times. I'm glad I'm finding out cravings aren't a thing. Thanks Blake." Another quipped, "I'm starting to think she probably doesn't know how to interview. Ps my feet hurt all the time."
@u_have_2_call_me_dragon
Every pregnancy hits everyone differently. Ive had five kids.. and it was all different experiences while pregnant. You can have a completely different experience from someone else without saying shit like this... #blakelively #pregnantcravings #itendswithus #fypage
Lively may not have had cravings at the time but she did reveal one for her fourth pregnancy. As reported by Us Weekly, she shared a snap of a decadent pastrami and cheese sandwich from a New Orleans restaurant. "Tell me you're pregnant without telling me you're pregnant," she wrote. Hopefully, she didn't take advantage of her husband Ryan Reynolds and make him fly to New Orleans in the middle of the night just to satisfy her craving!
Blake Lively made fun of Kate Middleton before her cancer reveal
In March, Kate Middleton was the center of much speculation after she released a family photo of herself and her three children that was digitally altered. Per NBC News, a few days later, Blake Lively shared a photo in a now-deleted Instagram post that was obviously edited with the caption, "I'm so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products! Now you know why I've been MIA." The post was seemingly a jab at Middleton and after she shared her cancer diagnosis, Lively stated, "I made a silly post around the 'photoshop fails' frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I'm sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always."
"She posted her photoshop fail joke about Princess Kate and now is 'mortified.' She thought is was okay to take a jab at a mother of three recovering from an unknown surgery because other celebrities were. Tall tail of a follower," a Reddit user posted. A fan commented, "Poor judgment coming from a grown woman with children of her own in a celebrity family. Not even funny no purpose for posting."
Blake Lively promoted her brands during It Ends With Us press tour
Yet more tone-deaf moments from Blake Lively, folks. Not only did she take an opportunity to make "It Ends With Us" about her fashion, but the actor used the movie as a means to promote her liquor brand, Betty Booze. "I've got a dream! When your company throws a florist themed party for your movie @itendswithusmovie. I love the bottles as tiny vases!! Thank you team," she gushed on Instagram while standing in front of a flower wall in a bright pink outfit. The bubbly imagery again didn't match the tone of the movie and many domestic violence survivors slammed her for promoting alcohol, which is linked to abusive behavior.
The same day, Lively promoted another brand of hers — this time, her haircare line Blake Brown. "7 years & thousands of washes later: @BlakeBrownBeauty is FINALLY available in @Target stores nationwide. Eight hardworking products for great hair days. We can't wait for you to try them, smell them, live in them," she shared on Instagram. While she didn't mention "It Ends With Us," fans called her out for hawking her wares instead of bringing awareness to domestic violence. "Disappointed that [you're] promoting YOUR OWN hair care products and flower dresses rather [than] shining more light on DV...considering [you're] acting in a movie about it," an Instagram user replied.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.