What Happened To Justin Bihag From Dog The Bounty Hunter?

The following includes references to alcohol use and domestic violence.

It's been a hot minute since Justin Bihag's days as a cast member on "Dog The Bounty Hunter," but that's not to say things have been uneventful for him. In 2020, he was embroiled in a major public spat with Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter Lyssa Chapman, and even ended up arrested amid the drama.

Advertisement

"Dog The Bounty Hunter" fans may remember Bihag being introduced on the show as the star's nephew, but as a quick clarification, he's actually the son of Duane Chapman and Beth Chapman's longtime friend and assistant, Moon Angell. With that in mind, despite not being blood relatives, it's safe to say Bihag spent a ton of time with the family. However, not everyone was a fan.

In December 2019, Bihag found himself in the headlines after Lyssa made very disturbing allegations against him via X. "@JustinDBihag TRIED TO STEAL @MrsdogC ASHES FROM OUR FAMILY HOME. AND SELL THEM ON EBAY," she wrote. Three years later, he denied that in an interview with Radar, telling the outlet, "I never stole any of Beth's ashes. All of the ashes are around their necks in a necklace." However, the claim about the ashes was just the start of the drama. In January 2020, Lyssa contacted police in Edgewater, Colorado, to claim Bihag was using alcohol. This, despite a court order instructing him to abstain after a previous domestic violence charge. The police arrived and Bihag had indeed been drinking, which led to his arrest. He was later released on bail, but then arrested once more on the grounds of being a fugitive from justice, though details on that are scant. These days, Bihag is a free man — but his drama with Lyssa has continued.

Advertisement