What Happened To Justin Bihag From Dog The Bounty Hunter?
The following includes references to alcohol use and domestic violence.
It's been a hot minute since Justin Bihag's days as a cast member on "Dog The Bounty Hunter," but that's not to say things have been uneventful for him. In 2020, he was embroiled in a major public spat with Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter Lyssa Chapman, and even ended up arrested amid the drama.
"Dog The Bounty Hunter" fans may remember Bihag being introduced on the show as the star's nephew, but as a quick clarification, he's actually the son of Duane Chapman and Beth Chapman's longtime friend and assistant, Moon Angell. With that in mind, despite not being blood relatives, it's safe to say Bihag spent a ton of time with the family. However, not everyone was a fan.
In December 2019, Bihag found himself in the headlines after Lyssa made very disturbing allegations against him via X. "@JustinDBihag TRIED TO STEAL @MrsdogC ASHES FROM OUR FAMILY HOME. AND SELL THEM ON EBAY," she wrote. Three years later, he denied that in an interview with Radar, telling the outlet, "I never stole any of Beth's ashes. All of the ashes are around their necks in a necklace." However, the claim about the ashes was just the start of the drama. In January 2020, Lyssa contacted police in Edgewater, Colorado, to claim Bihag was using alcohol. This, despite a court order instructing him to abstain after a previous domestic violence charge. The police arrived and Bihag had indeed been drinking, which led to his arrest. He was later released on bail, but then arrested once more on the grounds of being a fugitive from justice, though details on that are scant. These days, Bihag is a free man — but his drama with Lyssa has continued.
Moon Angell believed Lyssa was trying to spite her
Soon after Justin Bihag's first January 2020 arrest, Duane Chapman and Moon Angell addressed the situation on "The Dr. Oz Show." Some may recall that at the time there was speculation over Angell being the "Dog: The Bounty Hunter" star's new girlfriend, and Lyssa Chapman had made it clear she was furious about it. As such, Angell told Dr. Oz that she believed Lyssa had called the cops to upset her. Granted, she and Duane went on to share that both Lyssa and Bihag had difficulty controlling their drinking, and Angell suggested that Lyssa's public comments may have had something to do with that.
Speaking to The U.S. Sun, Lyssa denied that her decision to call the cops had anything to do with Angell and claimed a woman who knew Bihag had contacted her to say he was drinking and becoming violent. "This guy is a criminal and criminals need to be put in jail. ... I will do the same for any woman anywhere in America," Lyssa said.
As for Bihag, he's continued to maintain his innocence. He's also spoken about quitting drinking, and he shared in one Instagram post that the situation, along with the Dr. Oz interview, prompted him to sober up for good. In 2024, he announced that he planned on releasing a book about his struggles titled "The Right Side." Other than that, he also makes music, which he regularly posts about on Instagram. One thing that hasn't changed, though? His beef with Lyssa. In April 2025, he accused her of having her fans harass him via email and social media in an Instagram video. He also told one follower he was considering taking legal action over it.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues or is dealing with domestic abuse, contact the relevant resources below:
- The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.