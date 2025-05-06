Inside Pippa Middleton's Rumored Feud With Her Sister-In-Law

According to Stephanie Wijkstrom, Pippa Middleton and Vogue Williams' separate family vacations to visit their in-laws in St. Barts might be a telltale sign that something really is amiss between the sisters-in-law. In turn, this can wreak havoc on the entire family unit, not just the ones who are at odds with one another. "It can be challenging for family members to be caught in the middle of loyalty vines and conflict because they are trying to get along with two people who are at odds with each other," the professional marriage counselor explained. "It can create stress and tension, and either anxiety or depression for other family members. This is even more true when small children are put in the middle of family conflicts." Can someone do a welfare check on Jane Matthews, the mother-in-law and matriarch of the Matthews family? No doubt, she is probably working overtime to keep both of her daughters-in-law happy.

Wijkstrom advises that the best way to behave in a situation with family members you don't necessarily jive with is to behave as if it were a professional setting. "It's often helpful to think about how we might interact in a setting with a customer or a colleague with whom we must interact in order to do a job. Try thinking of difficult family members in the same way." Still, Wijkstrom acknowledges there is no coming back from certain situations. "Depending on the nature of the disagreement, if a family member has been abusive, it may not be possible to maintain some civility." Here's to hoping that's not the case for Middleton and Williams.