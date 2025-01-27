The Shadiest Details That Have Surfaced About Pippa Middleton

Back in the day, Pippa Middleton had a reputation for being somewhat of a party girl, though it was a characterization she staunchly refuted. "People see me as someone privileged who has used my position to advantage; that I don't really work, that I am a socialite — that word really irritates me — and that I'm a party girl without any substance," a freshly engaged Middleton lamented to the Daily Mail in 2016.

These days, however, the sister to the future queen of England has developed a rep for being shady. "People here just don't like her," the editor of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, told The New York Times. "She is not a cook, not a writer, and has not really done anything but get this all off the back of her sister. Generally, there is a feeling that she is simply capitalizing off the situation." Unfortunately, purportedly piggybacking off of her big sister's royal success isn't the only example of Pippa's behavior being called into question.