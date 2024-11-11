Why Pippa Middleton Was Harshly Labeled A Spoiled Princess By Locals

A few years into their marriage, Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, purchased a sprawling West Berkshire estate — but let's just say some locals haven't been thrilled with them staking their claim to it. In fact, despite the couple shelling out more than £15 million (just over $19 million), some continue to feel as though they should have access to parts of it.

Yes, you read that right. Middleton's reputation with locals has been rocked by her and Matthews' decision to keep their private property, ahem, private. In particular, some of their neighbors have been annoyed because the couple's now-private driveway prevents them from taking walks through it. Speaking to the Daily Mail, one of the frustrated locals lamented, "These people seem to be overprotective of their property. I don't think it is right. We are quiet villagers. We don't have vandalism around here. With all the notices stuck up, it feels like us and them." Another complained, "Although it wasn't officially a footpath, [the previous owner] Sir Terence didn't have any objections. He was very nice. Everyone liked him." It's giving Monty Python sketch. The same neighbor who gushed over the previous landowner also accused Middleton and Matthews of "throwing their weight around." Whether that was a dig at Middleton seemingly cashing in on her relationship with the royal family or a comment on her lavish life in general is unclear.

Of course, not everyone has been quite so disgruntled. On the contrary, some locals called out their frustrated neighbors for being entitled. "They were always allowed to walk it by the previous landowner but now it's owned by somebody else. [Middleton and Matthews] have just exercised their right," they said. TBH, that's hardly too much to ask for, given the price the couple paid for their pad!