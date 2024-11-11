Why Pippa Middleton Was Harshly Labeled A Spoiled Princess By Locals
A few years into their marriage, Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, purchased a sprawling West Berkshire estate — but let's just say some locals haven't been thrilled with them staking their claim to it. In fact, despite the couple shelling out more than £15 million (just over $19 million), some continue to feel as though they should have access to parts of it.
Yes, you read that right. Middleton's reputation with locals has been rocked by her and Matthews' decision to keep their private property, ahem, private. In particular, some of their neighbors have been annoyed because the couple's now-private driveway prevents them from taking walks through it. Speaking to the Daily Mail, one of the frustrated locals lamented, "These people seem to be overprotective of their property. I don't think it is right. We are quiet villagers. We don't have vandalism around here. With all the notices stuck up, it feels like us and them." Another complained, "Although it wasn't officially a footpath, [the previous owner] Sir Terence didn't have any objections. He was very nice. Everyone liked him." It's giving Monty Python sketch. The same neighbor who gushed over the previous landowner also accused Middleton and Matthews of "throwing their weight around." Whether that was a dig at Middleton seemingly cashing in on her relationship with the royal family or a comment on her lavish life in general is unclear.
Of course, not everyone has been quite so disgruntled. On the contrary, some locals called out their frustrated neighbors for being entitled. "They were always allowed to walk it by the previous landowner but now it's owned by somebody else. [Middleton and Matthews] have just exercised their right," they said. TBH, that's hardly too much to ask for, given the price the couple paid for their pad!
Pippa has spoken about losing her privacy in the past
In addition to the fact that Pippa Middleton and James Matthews paid a hefty sum for their home, it does bear mentioning that the future Queen of England's sister has spoken in the past about how important her privacy is to her. In fact, some may remember that back in 2014, she told "Today" that the amount of attention she got for the dress she wore to Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding had been tough to handle. "Occasionally I might get followed by paparazzi ... It's been a bit difficult, yeah ... It's getting used to sort of not being entirely private, and sort of feeling wherever I go, maybe someone will spot me and, you know, for good or bad, it just means that I don't entirely relax, particularly in cities," she mused.
Pippa certainly stepped away from city life when she and Matthews moved to West Berkshire — but it's likely she was still concerned about her privacy. After all, back in 2021, the now-Prince and Princess of Wales had a situation where a pap tailed them and their kids while they were out for a Saturday bike ride, not even stopping after William called him out. The photographer's defense? They were on a public road.
Perhaps Pippa and Matthews' logic on keeping their driveway private is their way of ensuring no one can use the same argument.