The Tragedy Of Fox News' Joey Jones Gets Sadder & Sadder

Fox News' Johnny "Joey" Jones may be a Fox News personality now, but once upon a time, he was making headlines himself after a horrific accident during his days as a Marine stationed in Afghanistan. Making matters even more heartbreaking, the moment his life changed was captured on camera.

As many will likely know, Jones is a double amputee, and lost both legs after standing on an improvised explosive device, or IED, in 2010. A few months prior, he'd been interviewed by ABC's "Nightline" and even shared some haunting words. "A good day is us being bored and training Marines how to find IEDs. A bad day is coming out here and doing our job, and something going wrong," he said. Jones continued to update the reporters over the following months, and shared that things on the ground had become a lot more tense. In the days before the deadly explosion, CBS News had followed him and his colleagues around — and heartbreakingly, the news outlet also captured the gut-wrenching footage of Jones and his colleague Daniel Greer being carried away on stretchers.

Jones has spoken to many outlets about the immediate aftermath of the explosion. Speaking to "Nightline," he recounted, "When I landed, I wasn't feeling pain yet, but I knew what had happened. My face felt swollen automatically, and I could see my legs were gone. So I knew that, maybe just by the blood loss I had received so far, I might not make it." Luckily for Jones, he did make it — and speaking to the "Nightline" reporters while at the Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland, he shared a heartwarmingly positive take on it all. "I didn't lose my legs. I was given a second chance at life," he said.