Sasha Obama Exposes Her Killer Body In Risqué Outfit (& Everyone Is Stunned)
Sasha Obama is going viral for flashing her killer body in a super risqué outfit. The youngest of the Obama sisters was recently photographed at singer Destin Conrad's album release party. Her older sister, Malia Obama, was also in attendance, but it was Sasha who garnered the most attention — not that we're surprised. While Malia played things super lowkey with her look (and looked beautiful while doing so), Sasha embraced the late-night atmosphere, flaunting her killer figure in loose-fitting jeans and a white tank top, cut off at her midriff. The 23-year-old accessorized the look with a belt and costume jewelry.
Malia and Sasha Obama stun with Destin Conrad at his album listening party. pic.twitter.com/3inS1w81Lo
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 29, 2025
Although Sasha has garnered attention for her daring outfit choices before, it's safe to say she's found herself a winner with her latest look. On X, fans have been gushing over the USC alum. "Is that Sasha on the right? She looks GOOD ASF," tweeted one fan. "Sasha looks completely different to how I remember her looking," wrote a second user. Instagram fans were just as eager to share their approval over Sasha's look, with one writing, "Sasha is SHAPED," along with two fire emojis. Another commented, "Sasha don't be playing not one game..." while another admirer granted her with perhaps the highest honor: a comparison to the queen herself. "Sasha built like the old Beyonce," they wrote.
Although Sasha definitely stole the show, the point was to celebrate Conrad's new music. Fortunately, he's given some insight into her and Malia's attendance.
Sasha and Malia are down to earth, says Destin Conrad
In promotion of his new album, Destin Conrad appeared on Hot 97 and dished a little bit about partying with the Obama sisters, who've undergone quite a transformation over the years. "Yes, I love them," Conrad said to confirm their attendance at his event. "They're great." On whether or not the sisters were escorted by the Secret Service, Conrad was unsure. "Not that I know of, it would be a secret right, wouldn't it be," he said. "Nah. I don't know. I don't know." And though he acknowledged how "crazy" it was for the former president's daughters to be a part of his inner circle, he had only positive things to say about them. "They're so chill, and so cool, and so normal — so smart."
Former presidents' children don't usually receive Secret Service protection once they reach adulthood, so the sisters were probably unaccompanied. But it's not like they didn't experience plenty of years socializing under the Secret Service's protection — even if it stressed out their mother, Michelle Obama. "They had to drive and they had to go to prom and they were on teams and they traveled to other schools and they had to do college searches, and they went to parties and they had drinks, and they tried out smoking and they did all the things," Michelle shared with Kelly Ripa on her "Let's Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa" podcast (via NBC Washington). "And every weekend was a nightmare, because we had to work to make sure that them being regular teenagers didn't wind up on Page Six."
Whew — at least those days are behind them!