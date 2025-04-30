Sasha Obama Exposes Her Killer Body In Risqué Outfit (& Everyone Is Stunned)

In promotion of his new album, Destin Conrad appeared on Hot 97 and dished a little bit about partying with the Obama sisters, who've undergone quite a transformation over the years. "Yes, I love them," Conrad said to confirm their attendance at his event. "They're great." On whether or not the sisters were escorted by the Secret Service, Conrad was unsure. "Not that I know of, it would be a secret right, wouldn't it be," he said. "Nah. I don't know. I don't know." And though he acknowledged how "crazy" it was for the former president's daughters to be a part of his inner circle, he had only positive things to say about them. "They're so chill, and so cool, and so normal — so smart."

Former presidents' children don't usually receive Secret Service protection once they reach adulthood, so the sisters were probably unaccompanied. But it's not like they didn't experience plenty of years socializing under the Secret Service's protection — even if it stressed out their mother, Michelle Obama. "They had to drive and they had to go to prom and they were on teams and they traveled to other schools and they had to do college searches, and they went to parties and they had drinks, and they tried out smoking and they did all the things," Michelle shared with Kelly Ripa on her "Let's Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa" podcast (via NBC Washington). "And every weekend was a nightmare, because we had to work to make sure that them being regular teenagers didn't wind up on Page Six."

Whew — at least those days are behind them!