Karoline Leavitt Accidentally Reveals Big Red Flag In Her Marriage (& It's Not The Age Gap)
Karoline Leavitt has been roasted for having a much older husband, but that might not even be the biggest red flag in their relationship. The White House press secretary appeared on Kate Mackz's podcast on April 30 and was asked to describe how date nights with her husband, Nicholas Riccio — who is 32-years her senior — usually go. "They're few and far between. We recently had one at the Kennedy Center," Leavitt responded.
True date nights between the couple are apparently even more seldom than she initially let on. "Date nights often are including our baby right now. We just love being together as a family, the three of us," she added. This all came up as Leavitt stressed how strained she is for time working as Donald Trump's press secretary. Juggling a family with a high-pressure job is difficult, but foregoing one-on-one time with her husband is an abnormal approach to keeping romance alive in a relationship.
Perhaps in an attempt to show how strong their marriage is, Leavitt paraded her husband online in an Instagram carousel on March 16. She uploaded a series of snaps from their wedding day, which included pics of the much older real estate mogul holding hands with Leavitt and planting kisses on her cheeks. It was a rare appearance on her page for Riccio, and trolls predictably showed up in the comments to roast their massive age gap. In fact, Leavitt has addressed the age gap herself in other interviews.
The nicknames people have given Karoline Leavitt's older husband
During an appearance on "The Megyn Kelly Show" in February, Karoline Leavitt spoke about when she first met Nicholas Riccio at a political function held by a mutual friend. Kelly asked if Leavitt had trepidations about dating a 59-year-old before quickly correcting herself and noting that Riccio was only 57 when they met. "I mean it's a very atypical love story but he's incredible," Leavitt said while praising how "supportive" her husband has been as she's taken the reins as the White House press secretary. "He's the father of my child, and he's the best dad I could ever ask for," she told Kelly. Of course, she meant "the best dad to our child," but Leavitt's phrasing inadvertently further highlighted the age gap.
Referring to Riccio as "the best dad" was reminiscent of the savage nicknames people have given Leavitt's husband online. To celebrate Easter, Leavitt posted a few photos of her at the White House Easter Egg Roll with Riccio and their baby to Instagram. Trolls wasted no time pointing out the couple's significant age difference. "Glad to see grandpa came into town for Easter," one wrote, referring to Leavitt's husband. "Mom, daughter and grandpa," another commented on the family photo.