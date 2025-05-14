The Rampant Kate Middleton Pregnancy Rumors, Explained

Catherine, Princess of Wales, is often at the center of a juicy, viral rumor. From speculation that she might divorce Prince William to her ongoing feud with her sister-in-law Meghan Markle, tabloids have been spinning her life into salacious gossip for years. The milder, though still invasive, rumors have centered around her pregnancies — sometimes right after giving birth. For example, Life & Style published a report claiming that the future queen of England was expecting her and Prince William's fourth baby not even 12 weeks after delivering Prince Louis in 2018. "Kate is showing all the signs of pregnancy, and she and William have always said they wanted four children to complete their family," the tabloid quoted a source as saying (via Closer Weekly). "Actually, William would like to have five kids — but Kate thinks four is enough!"

Advertisement

The source listed Middleton's supposed preference for loose-fitting clothes and nausea-reducing foods as proof that she was already carrying the couple's fourth child. However, like many rumors involving the royals, it proved to be false. Kate and William's kids have remained a steady trio for years now, suggesting that Kate is done having children. But that hasn't stopped people from speculating about the royal couple expanding their brood. Unfortunately, not everyone has reacted happily to the rumors about them adding new little royals to the lot. "Oh look, the spongers are having their fourth child that we'll inevitably have to pay for. Great," commented one Redditor. A second wrote, "Why not doesn't cost them anything and they don't even have to look after them a win win for those parasites."

Advertisement

Of course, the only person whose opinions matter when it comes to Kate's family planning is her — here's what she's said about it.